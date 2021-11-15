How Technology Helps Asia’s Emerging Infrastructure Development Goals





Infrastructure is linked to each of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), affecting more than 90% of individual goals. Power plants and distribution lines ensure a stable power supply to the village, water treatment systems reduce illness and save millions of hours previously spent transporting water.

However, if such systems were planned, designed and implemented in ways that would destroy biodiversity, limit fossil fuel consumption, or downplay certain stakeholders, they would benefit. It can do as much harm as it does.

Developing a more sustainable infrastructure system is a prerequisite for changing how our economy and society work and achieving the goals of the SDGs and the Paris Agreement.

Today, technology has revolutionized the way infrastructure is designed, developed, and delivered. Using the right technology is important to maximize the positive impact of infrastructure development and minimize the negative impact.

Adopting smarter technologies for smarter infrastructure According to the World Bank, electrification in the East Asia Pacific region has improved over the last two decades. However, many communities in Southeast Asia still lack access to basic electricity supplies. There is also a digital divide between urban and rural populations. 72% of metropolitan areas are connected to the internet, compared to only 38% in rural areas.

In the midst of a large wave of infrastructure expansion to meet the growing demand for these services, it is also important to assess the sustainable service delivery of existing infrastructure. Is it fit for purpose and can new technologies be applied to improve performance?

Renewable microgrids and storage solutions, for example, enable the creation of new types of energy markets that connect producers and consumers of electricity, large and small, through power distribution networks on both sides.

This will result in a more efficient and resilient energy grid, helping to move to cleaner energy sources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, despite the obvious economic benefits of many new infrastructure technologies, their dissemination and use often requires investment and action by various water utilities and regional or national government agencies. ..

Accelerate technology transfer through international cooperation

International cooperation can accelerate this process by exchanging proven solutions and technical know-how. This will enable technological breakthroughs to bridge the technological gap between developed and developing countries.

With proper testing or piloting, both proven and frontier technologies can be transferred between countries to collectively enhance social and economic development on a regional scale.

Many cities in Asia are facing an increase in municipal waste due to rapid urbanization and unsustainable landfill. Companies that have helped design, build, finance, operate and maintain waste-to-energy projects in countries like Singapore are the arts and sciences that develop waste management projects.

Since Asian countries have similar climatic conditions, lifestyles and eating habits, the composition of waste may be similar. Therefore, the experience of waste management in a particular country may provide proof of concept and banking capacity for adapting and adopting various technologies such as energy from waste.

Investing in technology R & D is the key

The expansion of digital infrastructure around the world shows that it is not always a single frontier technology that will have an immediate impact. Instead, the changes are evident in the behavioral changes that result from the widespread adoption of some technologies in an iterative manner. It is imperative that businesses and governments invest in and support the research and development of new technologies, even if the impact is not immediately apparent.

With Singapore as a reference, small city-states needed to develop innovative solutions to overcome serious resource constraints such as land shortages and natural resource shortages.

Singapore has invested heavily in water technology research and development and has built an extensive ecosystem to support this sector. As a result, water companies have been drawn to Singapore to test and develop water technology, resulting in continued innovation and adoption of water solutions to improve many lives.

Infrastructure practitioners such as planners, designers, engineers, and constructors can think outside the box and apply innovative technologies to provide infrastructure services efficiently, effectively, and sustainably. It is important to prepare for the next paradigm shift.

Accelerate your Net Zero journey through regional collaboration

Infrastructure planners, whether new and innovative technologies or proven, vary to ensure that their investment in infrastructure is sustainable, comprehensive and resilient. You need to consider a technology solution.

To do this, governments, investors, practitioners, and other stakeholders work together in an integrated way to develop the best technology for all countries to develop smarter and more sustainable infrastructure. You need to be able to access and hire.

Seth Tan is an executive director of Infrastructure Asia. Dechen Tsering is Director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) Asia Pacific Office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartaglobe.id/opinion/how-technology-can-help-emerging-asia-fasttrack-infrastructure-development-goals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos