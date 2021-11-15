Urgent Google Chrome and Safari alerts to change settings immediately if you want to protect your privacy





Internet users of Google Chrome and Safari are warned to change their browser settings if they want to maintain their privacy online.

Web users are increasingly concerned about how big tech companies process their data and who collects it.

Cambridge Analytica scandal reveals how giant tech companies collect data about users online

This issue was highlighted in Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal, revealing how businesses collect valuable information when users search the Internet.

Technology companies edit information to build comprehensive user profiles, enabling users to target with specific clickable, more profitable ads.

Apple and Google are currently in a fierce war over online dominance, and privacy issues can be a key factor in choosing a browser for users.

Apple states that privacy is a top priority for all products, including Safari.

Internet startup Brave also said privacy is a core factor, and Mozilla and Microsoft are also emphasizing privacy as a way to differentiate themselves from Google Chrome.

Google relies on advertising revenue, but its engineers are building a privacy sandbox, CNET reports.

DuckDuckGo is another search engine that’s popular with web users who want to protect their privacy, but critics say the search results aren’t as useful or detailed as Google.

Users can increase their privacy settings by disabling many features such as browser location tracking, turning off search engine autocomplete, and canceling password autofill.

It is also helpful to delete your browser history on a regular basis.

How to change settings in Chrome

On the left side of the Chrome Web Store[拡張機能]Click and enter the name of the extension you are looking for in the search bar.

Once you find the appropriate extension in the search results,[Chromeに追加]Click.

next,[拡張機能の追加]Click to import it into your browser.

Extensions can be managed or removed by clicking on the three dot menus on the right.

[その他のツール],[拡張機能]Select in the order of.

To view the details of the extension[詳細]Please click on the.

Extensions to help you get started are Cookie Autodelete, uBlock Origin, Privacy Badger, and HTTPS Everywhere.

To block third-party cookies, go to the 3-dot menu[設定]Select and[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Scroll down to the section[Cookieとその他のサイトデータ]Click. From there,[サードパーティのCookieをブロックする]Choose

However, extensions do not work on Android devices, so we recommend downloading apps such as DuckDuckGo.

How to change settings in Safari

First open Safari, make sure blocking is turned on,[設定],[プライバシー]Click in the order of.

[クロスサイト追跡を防止する]You need to check the box next to.

[ウェブサイトデータの管理]Click to see the sites that left the tracker and cookies in your browser.

These are next to the individual trackers you want to remove[削除]You can click to delete it.

If you want to remove them all, it’s at the bottom of the screen[すべて削除]Just click.

[すべてのCookieをブロックする]You can block all cookies by simply selecting the check box next to.

For even greater privacy, there are several apps that you can install from the Apps Store, such as AdBlock Plus and Ghostery Lite for Safari.

Google Chrome and Safari users are warned to change settings

