Technology and health industry aims to be more environmentally friendly





World leaders and businesses have spent the past few weeks discussing the effects of climate change at the COP26 Summit

After the COVID-19 pandemic postpones the event in 2020, world and business leaders will meet in Glasgow over the next two weeks to update their emission reduction plans and continue to fight runaway climate change.

The International Climate Summit aims to bring together all the countries on the planet to address the increasingly important issue of global climate change. Some of the most important goals of the year include adaptation to community and natural habitat conservation, securing a global net zero by the middle of the century, and mobilizing funds. Various technology areas such as cloud, data center, artificial intelligence, and diagnostics are helping to achieve these goals.

But how exactly are these industries helping? From technology to healthcare, industry leaders explain the challenges they face in their domains and how they are overcome.

Green hybrid working

Fabrizio Garrone, Aruba’s CEO of Climate Neutral Data Center Pact’s board of directors, is one of the companies that prioritizes sustainability as companies generate more data than ever before. He states: COP26 represents a new era of ambition for the global and data center industries as the sector continues to take steps to make it more sustainable and green more efficient. Environmental issues continue to dominate the cover of public discourse, especially in the light of the recent Covid-19 pandemic. As remote work becomes the norm, more organizations rely on outsourced data center services and cloud computing to support their day-to-day operations. The industry needs to work together, especially through initiatives such as the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact, to provide customers with solutions that ultimately reduce their environmental impact, such as geothermal and photovoltaic systems. Only then will you be familiar with the measures that prioritize environmental protection and provide true green options. This allows us to continue the way we do business and at the same time protect the world we live in.

Utilization of Web data

Similarly, the CEO of Bright Data Or Lenchner believes: It was still a long way from our goal of reducing carbon emissions globally, set by the leaders of the United Nations Climate Change Conference. Of course, the government has already begun to maintain and improve almost every sector of the business world, including mobility and general infrastructure. But, impressively, it’s only part of what it takes to take green efforts to the next level. Working with businesses, governments need to leverage web-based data to leverage vast amounts of knowledge and insights to drive new and better ideas for a green economy.

For example, collect public web data to accurately measure price fluctuations in electrical energy, or map public opinion about the use of different types of energy technology to measure potential investment and use of solar energy technology. You can do it. People in the automotive sector can use the web data there to understand the uptake behind purchased electric vehicles and their impact on overall CO2 levels in a particular region. It is clear that public web data is new water, there is enough open data that everyone can share, and the insights gained from it will be used to drive new frontiers in the fight against climate change. is.

The rise of sustainable healthcare

Helen Dent, COO of BIVDA, also acknowledges the widespread implications of using sustainable technology in the healthcare industry. She is aware of the following: Each industry has a role to play, and there is no difference in health care. It is encouraging to see that the NHS aims to be carbon-neutral by 2040 for directly controlled emissions and has set a 2045 target for affected emissions.

She insists that: Moving to a more sustainable health system in the UK will not only help reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change, but will also improve the health of the entire population. Problems such as plastic use, food production and air quality are all closely linked to cancer, respiratory illness, diabetes, high blood pressure and mental health. As an industry, we can lead the way in promoting more sustainable, low-carbon, waste-free solutions that help prevent these conditions. The diagnostic industry is one of the first ports of call in dealing with serious illnesses. Advances in technology have paved the way for detecting these diseases. Now we need to think about ways to operate at a more sustainable level in the long run.

It’s clear that technology and data are clearly important in the battle to save the environment. Digitization has the power to drive a much more efficient, low-carbon, resilient future.

