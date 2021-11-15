Google Messages is testing new features to make sure you don’t miss a chat





Currently, unread chats in Google messages are shown in bold, so you can get your attention every time you open the app. However, messaging apps may soon add new ways to highlight unread chats.

According to Android police, Google Messages is testing a new way to display a blue dot to the right of the timestamp of unread messages. The latest changes were discovered by the tipper of the latest beta version of the app (v10.6.240).

If the feature sounds familiar, it’s not new. Google has long used this type of dot as the home screen notification badge for the best Android phones. This type of badge is also available on iOS devices along with unread counts.

What’s interesting about the new Google Messages experiment is that unopened messages become more noticeable. The existing bold text method works, but in the absence of other indicators, some users may miss unread messages.

However, WhatsApp already has this feature, and Google Messages is a bit behind the game. However, this feature is welcomed as an addition to your messaging app, given the future migration to messages.

The latest discoveries come just months after Google discovered an experiment with the message nudge feature. This is a Gmail-like system that automatically notifies you to reply to important text. Both features are a great combination to keep track of your boss’s response to your message.

This new feature is now available to a limited set of users. Google is also clearly deploying it as a server-side update.

