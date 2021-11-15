Top Google Maps Alternative Get New Android Auto Features





Navigation software specialists have developed several solutions specifically targeted at mobile platforms such as Android and iPhone, such as the completely free AmiGO app.

Despite being licensed as a freeware, TomTom AmiGO comes with a required feature package that includes automatic speed camera alerts, real-time traffic information, and incident reporting capabilities.

In addition, TomTom continues to improve the app, with each update bringing additional improvements to the supported platforms.

For example, the latest version of AmiGO for Android introduces some great features for Android Auto users.

First and foremost, this update allows users to see map details and use simple gestures to zoom in and out on what’s displayed on the screen. This is already available in other Android Auto navigation apps, and it’s definitely good news for users to see TomTom AmiGO have the same features.

Later, a new update will allow AmiGO users to adjust the volume of navigation guidance independently of the music audio. Again, similar functionality is already available in other navigation apps, but with this release, AmiGO just rounds up important services to better meet user needs.

And last but not least, TomTom integrates light and dark modes, the latter clearly making a lot of sense, especially when driving at night.

The new update also introduces a set of new voice options for voice instructions, which allow you to customize your instructions to your liking.

If you want to take advantage of all these features on your mobile device, make sure you’re running the latest version of TomTom AmiGO on your Android phone. The latest version is 8.209.0, which requires Android 6.0 or later.

