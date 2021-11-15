Pixel 6 Pro Review: Almost the flagship Google fan has been waiting for





When Google’s new Pixel 6 Pro arrived in the post, I wasn’t completely loved. The new design, which is dramatically different from both the previous Pixel 5 and Pixel 4, is pretty ugly. It’s huge in your hands, and the glossy case and curved screen make it a bar of soap to grip.

But despite my first warning, things got better over time-the more I use it, the more I like it. In fact, the Pixel 6 Pro looks a bit like a luxury plank bottle. The longer you hold it, the more delicious it looks.

There are undoubtedly some drawbacks to this phone, but most of these have been canceled by the great features Google has built into its first “flagship” phone. At £ 849, it’s a bit of a bargain, especially when compared to the £ 1,049 iPhone 13 Pro Max and the £ 1,169 Galaxy S21 Ultra.

So if you’re considering investing in a new Pixel 6 Pro, here are all the pros and cons of this new Android device.

The design of the Pixel 6 Pro is unique, but quite ugly (Image: GOOGLE)

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review: Design and Display

Google has tried something completely different from the Pixel 6 Pro’s design, which certainly stands out from the crowd. Instead of the usual triple or quad camera system stacked on the small square design on the back of the smartphone we’re used to, Google has placed the lens in a bar that spans the entire rear case of the device.

Some may like the weird design, but I’m not completely upset about it yet and it’s not the most beautiful phone on the market. Google didn’t blend the camera bar into the metal surface of the phone-needed to copy the smooth finish of the Samsung Galaxy S21-it looks a bit stuck as a retrofit.

With the exception of its camera system, the rest of the Pixel 6 Pro’s design is pretty standard-a glass back for wireless charging, a full-screen design, and no headphone port. Covered with Gorilla Glass Victus for added durability.

And that’s not a bad thing. The curved edges that surround this hardware make it ridiculous and slippery. I don’t know if every time I pull it out of my pocket, it will fly off my finger and hit the floor.

The last thing to note about the overall design is the size of this beast. If you think the iPhone 13 Pro Max is huge, try putting the 6 Pro in your pocket. By comparison, the Pro Max is 160mm high, while the Pixel 6 Pro is about 164mm high. This may not sound like a big difference, but it’s very noticeable and its huge size makes it unsuitable for small hands or skinny jeans.

Pro gets a refresh rate of 120Hz (Image: GOOGLE)

The design will definitely disagree, but there are some good points about this styling. Its camera bar stabilizes it much more when it’s on your desk, so you can beat emails or WhatsApp chats without the phone wobbling everywhere.

All the buttons are perfectly aligned and I like the three color schemes Google has chosen for the Pixel 6 Pro. The user can choose a subtle gray or a more vibrant yellow.

The curves I mentioned earlier don’t help you stick to your hand, but the ease of holding is incredibly comfortable and definitely more comfortable than the sharp, industrial edges found on rivals such as the iPhone 13. The design is a bit of a mixed bag, but what pleases all owners is the new screen.

Press the power button and you’ll be impressed by the pin-sharp, colorful and bright 6.7-inch QHD + display.

If you increase the brightness, there is no problem checking emails or surfing the net even in the midday sun. This panel also features a refresh rate of 120Hz, which makes everything you do feel smooth and stutterless. It’s also fully adaptable, dropping to 60Hz when idle to maintain valuable battery life.

It’s almost impossible for the Pixel 6 Pro’s display to fail, but I hope Google doesn’t bend the edge of the case.

It looks great, but if the content gets too close to the edge, the website can be hard to read. Except for this little giggle, the screen is there with all of its premium rivals.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review (Image: GOOGLE)

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review: Camera

Google makes a big claim about its camera system, and US companies have the right to be proud. I was very impressed with the quad snapper on the back of the 6 Pro. This eliminates the hassle of taking the perfect picture.

It looks like it’s okay wherever you are to make sure the Pixel solves the problem and the photo you take looks like it was taken by a professional. Things are really impressive on this phone, which seems to enjoy tricky conditions even at night.

Google has also added new features to the camera, such as a great magic eraser that seamlessly removes unwanted objects and people who photobomb family photos. This is an incredible update.

There is also a great motion mode to add drama to the image. Plus, the DSLR-style portrait options are so good that I think the photos were taken with the finest professional cameras.

Pixel 6 Pro camera sample (Image: EXPRESS NEWSPAPERS)

Google Pixel 6 Pro camera sample (Image: EXPRESS NEWSPAPERS)

Another bonus you have to use is Face Unblur. This should do exactly what is written on the can and really help those who always end up with unstable shots of relatives.

One of the biggest reasons to choose Pro over the cheaper Pixel 6 is that the device also has a 4x optical zoom so you can get closer to your subject.

Not very good for some of its rivals (Samsung offers a 10x zoom on the S21 Ultra), but better than not having this feature at all. For those who want to shoot video, there is a stunning 4K shooting option, with some impressive video stabilization as well as support for those fun slow motion shots.

Anyone who likes selfies can switch to a wide-angle lens when they have a lot of friends trying to crash the party.

Overall, the Pixel 6 Pro’s camera is great. I’m not sure if the image is better than most of its rivals, but it’s simplicity that even the most amateur photographers guarantee great results.

Google Pixel 6 Pro camera sample (Image: EXPRESS NEWSPAPERS)

Google Pixel 6 Pro camera sample (Image: EXPRESS NEWSPAPERS)

Google Pixel 6 Pro camera sample (Image: EXPRESS NEWSPAPERS)

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review: Processor and Battery

Google made a major change in 2021 and abandoned the usual Qualcomm brains. The Pixel 6 Pro is powered by a new Tensor chip designed and manufactured by Google, rather than having a built-in Snapdragon 888.

According to official speed tests, this Tensor processor isn’t comparable to Snapdragon’s speed and efficiency, but with the Pixel 6 Pro it’s okay, and everything you throw is relatively smooth and uninterrupted.

Google hopes that improved machine learning and improved AI can improve the overall user experience through the Tensor chip.

Now that Google has come to control both software and hardware, we can expect some big profits in the future and we will make the company’s first stab wound by making its own chip. I was quite impressed with the scratches.

The only thing that really surprised us about the Pixel 6 Pro was battery life. Apple has shown that you can extend battery life by creating your own processor, but that’s not really the case with Pro. The usage time isn’t disastrous, it eliminates the need for about a day’s recharging, but it doesn’t even win prizes, and it feels like you’ve missed a chance from a US tech giant.

The Pixel 6 Pro can be quickly charged with a 30W charger, but also note that the box doesn’t have a power adapter, so you’ll need to add one of these 25-pound accessories to get the most out of it. please.

The new Pixel 6 Pro is equipped with a Tensor processor (Image: GOOGLE)

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review: Android 12

The Pixel 6 Pro is one of the world’s first flagship phones with Google’s new Android 12 operating system, and it certainly revolutionizes things.

Thanks to the addition of Material You, there is an optional feast to customize the look of things to suit your style. You can choose your wallpaper using what Google calls color extraction. The system automatically determines which colors dominate, which are complementary, and which colors look best on the home screen.

Things are transformed without touching a single setting. Not only that, the widgets have also been updated to make things more user-friendly, and performance upgrades make things feel cleaner.

Android 12 also includes new features that increase the transparency of apps accessing data and controls that allow apps to make informed choices about the amount of personal information they can access.

The new privacy dashboard allows you to view permissions, data being accessed, frequency, and apps in one. You can also easily revoke app permissions directly from the dashboard.

Google also gives Android 12 users more control over the amount of information they share with their apps. The new approximate location permissions allow your app to limit you to viewing only approximate locations, not the exact location.

Overall, this is a great operating system, and when you buy a Pixel, you’ll be one of the first users to use it.

This is a big phone that doesn’t fit in every pocket (Image: GOOGLE)

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review: Extras

In addition to its amazing camera, Android 12, and its unique design, the Pixel 6 Pro has some other useful features, including even better dictation tools than previous models. You can basically chat without breathing, and the Pixel will recognize and enter what you are saying. It even adds a very impressive full punctuation mark.

If you’re on vacation, you don’t need to connect to Wi-Fi to order beer or tapas at a bar in Spain, as the translations have been improved on your device.

Google also includes a 5-year security update. This is good news if you’re thinking of holding this device longer than your regular two-year contract.

Other useful additions worth mentioning include IP68 dust and water resistance ratings, stereo speakers, and a reasonably fast underdisplay fingerprint scanner.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review (Image: GOOGLE)

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review: UK Price

As mentioned earlier, the Pixel 6 Pro offers a pretty good price, especially when compared to its rivals.

Apple’s flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra both start at over £ 1,000. It costs only £ 849 with a Pixel in your pocket. If you want the ultimate value for money, the standard Pixel 6 is better, and the device costs only £ 599.

Google has chosen some aggressive pricing in its pixel range, which is great news for consumers.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Review: Final Verdict

There’s no doubt that the Pixel 6 Pro is a solid flagship smartphone with a stunning screen, a fast processor, and a camera that can take stunning snapshots no matter how bad you are at photography.

The clever AI also brings some magical features, such as its amazing magical eraser, instant translation, and incredible dictation.

Android 12 looks very smart. With a five-year update, it stays fresh even after the contract expires, and the £ 849 price tag is correct.

There’s a lot to love, but Google hasn’t made the perfect smartphone yet. The huge and very slippery design is not suitable for everyone. The curved screen is a big mistake. Fingerprint scanners can definitely be faster.

Battery life is good, but greater gain was expected thanks to the new Tensor chip. Also, keep in mind that faster charging is possible only with a 25 lb plug.

It’s not perfect, but it’s a very good phone, especially because it’s much cheaper than its premium rivals, so it’s a burden. If you like everything about the Pixel, have a wacky design, and can put a huge phone in your pocket, the 6Pro won’t let you down.

