Inventor @Google introduced a project to help people solve big and small problems – Manila Breaking News

On Thursday, November 11, 2021, I was invited to a virtual press conference hosted by Google, where some of the top researchers attended to help people around the world solve big and small problems. We talked about innovative projects related to creation. Enhance their knowledge, success, health and well-being.

Neurological conditions such as stroke, ALS, traumatic brain injury, and Parkinson’s disease are some of the causes of speech disorders in many people around the world, making them feel incommunicable and incomprehensible.

Google researchers are using machine learning to create a new application via Project Relate that enables people with voice disabilities to communicate through voice-to-text, voice-to-voice, and the ability to interact directly with the Google Assistant. I am developing. The first group is already testing a new Android app on this project.

As a continuation of many years of research by both Google’s voice and research teams, Project Relate is made possible by over a million voice samples recorded by survey participants. The app uses recorded phrases to automatically learn how to better understand its own voice patterns, making access to the app three main functions (listening, repeating, assistant).

Google Health

Google Health, Imperial College London, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, St. A collaborative study involving the Georges Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust aims to assess the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) -enabled NHS breast screening. To improve accuracy, safety, cost-effectiveness, and patient experience while demonstrating clinical acceptability and technical feasibility.

The next stages of the project include: (1) Compare AI systems with radiologists in a large historic population. (2) Large-scale diagnostic research. (3) Small-scale feasibility study.

Flood Forecast Initiative

Google flood alert

The company launched a flood forecasting initiative in 2018 as part of Google’s extensive crisis response program aimed at providing people with access to reliable information and resources in times of crisis. The program is piloted in India and Bangladesh to help combat the devastating flood damage each year. Equip them with detailed and accurate warnings in a way that does harm. This year, the operational system was further expanded to cover an area of ​​over 360 million people. With better flood forecasting technology, the system sent over 115 million alerts, three times the amount previously sent.

Most global flood alerts only provide information on how high a river will rise (for example, 30 cm). This does not always mean that people will know what it means for them and their village. Google’s flood alerts display an inundation map showing the extent and depth of floods directly above Google Maps, making it easier for people to visualize this important information.

Recently, the company launched Google Flood Hub to make this flood data even more hyperlocal. This allows users to zoom in on Google’s inundation map where they can find information about the same flood and focus on very specific areas such as villages. Flood hubs provide information on the same depth and flood extent in a more visual format, helping people to instantly understand current and projected flood conditions in their area. This site aims to be a major resource for visual forecast information for the region in the future.

Flood forecasting Google software engineer Sella Nevo is currently coordinating with various local governments for pilot runs and is working to extend these life-saving alerts to South Asian countries, including the Philippines. I shared it with you.

