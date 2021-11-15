Google Fi deploys end-to-end encryption for voice calls





A few weeks ago, Google Fi announced that it would soon deploy end-to-end encryption for voice calls over the network. It seems that day has come for those who subscribe to Google’s MVNO telecom service. There are already many messaging services with E2E, but not many networks with the same encryption for calls. This means that the conversation between you and the person you are calling remains private.

Google announced on Twitter that end-to-end encryption will be applied to all calls between Android phones on the Google Fi network. There is no server-side decryption. That is, you cannot collect data from the server that is processing the call. Since this is a server-side update, it will be retrieved automatically as long as you are using the network, so no additional steps seem to be required.

Your conversation, your business.

Starting today, calls between Android smartphones on Fi will be automatically protected with end-to-end encryption. The conversation continues between you and the person you are talking to, and no additional action is required.

Details https://t.co/HuhJqSPgH0pic.twitter.com/R4uwi4KA5J

— Google Fi (@googlefi) November 10, 2021

There are some caveats to calls to use E2E, including the fact that both need to be on the network. Must be either a cellular connection or a Wi-Fi connection and must be a smartphone. This means that calls made on the computer will not get the functionality. Also, group calls are not encrypted because you are limited to one-to-one calls. Other details such as call duration, phone number, time, voicemail, etc. are not encrypted.

The screen will indicate that you are on a “Encrypted by Google Fi” call. Encryption is enabled automatically, so if you want to make a call through a regular server, there doesn’t seem to be an option to disable encryption. Messages sent by Google Fi are also unencrypted, but if encryption is required, always use Google messages that already have E2E configured when using Rich Communication Services (RCS). I can do it.

All Google Fi subscribers should now already have voice call encryption, as no additional action is required. Let’s see if this is a selling point for the network.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://androidcommunity.com/google-fi-rolls-out-end-to-end-encryption-for-voice-calls-20211114/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos