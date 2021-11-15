



Srinagar, November 14th

Google has recorded records related to the email exchange of Wahid Ulleymanpara, an aide to PDP Chief Mebova Muffy, in connection with his alleged link to Pakistan-based separatist leaders. We asked the Jammu and Kashmir police for details on the request. Terrorists, officials said here on Sunday.

According to the authorities, they recently submitted a response requested by the authorities for more information on Parra’s involvement, including evidence for linking emails to prisoned PDP readers. An invoice filed by the Police Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) department in June states that Parra was sharing information through several email services, three of which are recorded.

“Therefore, the request was forwarded to Google US via the appropriate channel, following standard forms and criteria for providing the details / content of emails that Parra exchanged via three email IDs.” 19 The charge sheet on the page states.

Officials said the US-based company raised some questions before fulfilling the request and after the same was recently answered. They added that the CIK branch would submit a supplementary invoice when the information was received.

Para lawyers and PDPs denied all claims and called them “political motivations.”

Police indicted Parra under the UAPA, stating in its invoice that US authorities were approached through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide the necessary support for the case.

“Google US was asked to store (Parra’s) email data … and Google communicated compliance,” said Chargesheet. CIK, which is part of the Jammu and Kashmir police CID, has asked Google to provide WhatsApp chat and data stored in a cloud account connected to Google Drive or Parra’s mobile phone. — PTI

Terrorist link

PDP Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra was arrested last year. He was released on bail in January of this year, but was soon detained. According to the charge sheet, after the death of Burhan Wani, he paid 5 rupees to his son-in-law, the leader of the hardline Hariyat conference, for confusing Kashmir.

