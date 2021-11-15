Military innovation is just the rocket science that India needs to drive the development graph.





The average internet enthusiast is unaware that the vast world of the web has been completely created to fight the Soviet Union by a department called ARPA or Advanced Research Projects Agency funded by the U.S. Department of Defense. .. Nevertheless, the more humble invention was revolutionary. Sanitary napkins evolved from lack of cotton to dress in hospital wounds, leading to the production of cell cotton, which was then reused by enterprising nurses. Synthetic rubber for SUV tires was born out of World War II efforts that blocked access to natural rubber by the enemy. Simply put, military requirements have driven innovation, which has been released for commercial use. These and other innovations have helped the United States become a superpower in the postwar world.

In India, military innovation has received worthy attention only recently, and the military is primarily regarded as a defender rather than a developer. The latter role was left to the appropriate institutions, mainly leading to the iron wall between the two, with no commercial outflow. These days, it’s changing in a small, dramatic way. With the right momentum, it may be only rocket science that the country needs to charge the development graph.

Bright ideas save lives and make money

Let me take one recent example. LtCdr Mayank Sharma, a diving school in the Indian Navy, conceptualized and designed the Oxygen Recycling System (ORS) to address severe oxygen deficiencies in response to Covid’s pandemic. The model was developed after developing various prototypes that had undergone rigorous testing and evaluation under the direction of NITIA ayog, a team of medical professionals, and several other organizations. This is a unique device that enhances recycling, thereby increasing the durability of oxygen cylinders by 10 to 15 times, allowing hospitals to overcome oxygen gaps. It is portable and provides immediate oxygen support to critical patients. Not only is this add-on low cost, it can also be used on high altitude soldiers, naval vessels and submarines. The technology of the system called Aadyant ORS has been taken over by MSME to scale up production quickly. Here’s an example of how good ideas can not only save lives, but also push tech into a highly needed area.

There are more. Navy doctor and surgeon LtCdr Arnab Ghosh has developed the Navrakshak PPE kit, a breathable protective kit. This benefits doctors and healthcare professionals who sweat at the forefront with sticky, clinging gowns. This technology has already been transferred to six MSMEs by the Indian Navy. Plans are currently underway to obtain quarantine and surgical gowns using the same techniques used in villages in Gujarat to promote rural employment. This process was made possible by the establishment of the fairly convenient name SASTRA (Security and Science and Technology Research Association), which essentially does the dirty job of commercializing ideas and creating MSME clusters for the defense sector. Simply put, it’s a link between many manufacturers and excellent executives of service.

Service jumps in

Last year, the Navy signed a memorandum of understanding with Rashtriya Raksha University (which houses SASTRA). So did the Army, and so did the National Guard. Both the Army and Navy have partnered with the Indian Defense Manufacturers Association (SIDM) to enable frequent interaction with the industry. The Army is also internally encouraging new ideas. Army officers have developed techniques for real-time tracking of long-range reconnaissance systems, patrols and unique artillery components. The Army Infantry School, which works with DRDO, developed a machine pistol within a few months. It is not yet known if these can be converted into exports. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has signed a memorandum of understanding with IIT Kanpur to boost aerospace technology. Mehar Baba’s competition for designing herd drones, on the other hand, is a game changer with participants guided throughout.

Innovative environment

All of this is a great start, especially if you have created an environment for innovation when connecting defense applications to commercial use. Returning to the Internet example, the project was led by JCR Licklider. His academic background was a combination of engineering research and physiological psychology. In other words, he was an interdisciplinary thinker. His vision of intergalactic computer networks was accepted when mainframe computers were the size of two refrigerators. ARPA believed in him and the result was a revolution.

Simply put, great success requires an interdisciplinary organization that understands both research and the market and ensures that innovation is foreseen to the final stage. That’s what DARPA did with a simple mission to make a crucial investment in breakthrough technology for national security. In the process, we invest in exorbitant research, not just cyborg insects, for example, but provide technology to our services as envisioned. Apart from this, service innovation is also encouraged. For example, the US Navy obtained 20 patents in just one month. President Joe Biden is currently focusing more on funding innovation with a $ 325 billion plan. In short, it’s an institution that is willing to be enthusiastic about funding, a simple approach to patenting, and science.

Promoting innovation in India

Here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team are enthusiastic about kick-starting innovation. The RRU under the Ministry of Interior has a short and impressive course and represents the academic side with its own incubation and innovation unit. Originally founded with the encouragement of Defense Minister Manohar Parical at the time, SIDM has grown from about 200 members to more than 480. After that, there is ISpA (Indian Space Association), which was launched last month, and has joined famous companies such as Bharti Airtel and Larsen. & Toubro, Tata Group, OneWeb and more. This is at the core of the vision of the Prime Minister of Digital India. Under the Ministry of Defense is the Defense India Startup Challenge (DISC). In addition to that, the push given by the service. But here is the revenue. India added 33 unicorns in 2021. One was not from defense.

Too many cooks and not enough soup

Obviously something is completely wrong. First, consider that the delegation of financial power to services has increased significantly from the previous year, but is insufficient for the kind of innovation needed. For example, the Deputy Secretary of State for Army has 750 million rupees for the private sector, which is almost double that amount for government research and development. Ideally, government agencies rely on other sources of funding, such as technology development funds, so the opposite should be true. Similar problems can be seen in DISC. This grants 150 million rupees and requires the applicant to match the donation. Such cash-sparing entities will probably not require the half provided and the rigor of the oversight committee. The lesson of this story? Don’t scatter your money here and there. One purpose, one fund.

Second, there are too many cooks and everyone is stirring the same pot. One comprehensive self-governing body that is obliged to draw anyone from anywhere may be desirable. No, it’s not a comprehensive organization engaged in the turf war between ministries, but an aggregator that incorporates all combinations of innovators and businesses.

Third, the service itself needs to provide the impetus. The Navy has been successful thanks to the push of retiring Admiral Karanville Singh and has fully launched NIIO (Navy Indigenous and Innovative Organization) across its services. Others have not yet caught up for multiple reasons. Army people need to ensure that their ideas are heard as soon as they are out of the box, or whether they have a PhD or some letters after their name. That crazy thing that has an idea. Fund them or see them cheer up abroad. Brain drain is a reality, and competition from India is running on the rails of a heavy bureaucracy.

The author is a prominent fellow at the Institute for Peace and Conflict in New Delhi. She tweets @kartha_tara. The view is personal.

(Edited by Prashant)

