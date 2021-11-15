Battlefield 2042 players join the XP farm and don’t realize they are XP





Image: Battlefield 2042

Therefore, the new battlefield has this mode called the portal. It’s like a big sandbox, and players can basically customize the game to their liking. And now that we live in the world we live in, many of those games are XP farms.

Yes, even if you’re shocked to read this, many players use their imagination to support cruising slaughter bots and building custom games that can earn a lot of XP. This will help you level up faster and unlock better gear faster. Some of the most shameless examples of this do not even equip bots with firearms. They just send them to the battlefield with a knife to meet a quick death.

That’s fine, anything. XP agriculture is not new. What makes this particular example of XP farming great is that Battlefield 2042 searches the server list for something like an XP farm and joins these games for a way to fill the battle against bots. There is a real human being who has become.

But not as an XP farmer. As XP. PCGamers’ Tyler Wilde tinkered with these servers over the weekend, discovered that many of the people participating in the XP farming server were crops, joined the game with dozens of bots with just a knife, and why humans. I found out why a small team of bots armed their teeth is just plowing them.

Even better:

What’s really interesting is that not everyone leaves after discovering that only a handful of players on the server are XP farming and renting one of them. I got stuck and saw many times the player running desperately to the torturer with a knife. Somewhere, when I typed / switch or / swapteam in the chat, rumors began to circulate that I would join another team. It doesn’t work. I’ve also seen the player string type / gun in the hope that the command will give them a gun. it’s not.

Read it all here, it’s very, very interesting. In response, DICE has made a series of complementary changes that not only affect the effectiveness of XP Farming Server, but also work to free more servers for Portal. This will reduce the XP farm and give you a more unique and interesting way to play the game.

