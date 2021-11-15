The next Google Pixelbook can take a long time





The Pixelbook is for laptops and the Pixels are for mobile phones. It’s the flagship device Google built to showcase its software (Chrome OS for the Pixelbook). However, it doesn’t look like a successor to the 2019 Pixelbook Go will be coming soon.

As reported by Trusted Reviews, Google’s Chromebook retail partner manager, Chrys Tsolaki, responded to a question about the new Pixelbook laptop: [2022] Nothing will come. I don’t know in the future. “

It doesn’t seem very promising to our ears. I think Tsolaki knows how the land is in Google’s Pixelbook division. Also, it seems that there are no plans to get a Chromebook from Google until 2023 at the earliest.

Rumors so far

Google has installed its own Tensor chipset on its latest Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, and there have been rumors that future Chromebooks will be developing similar types of processors.

In fact, one leaker who posted the Pixelbook 2 reverted rendering in September, revealing a colorful Chromebook that will replace the Pixelbook 2 (and run the Tensor chip). Even if the device is genuine, it seems to have been abandoned or pushed back until 2023.

Code found in Chrome OS last year suggested that another Pixelbook with 4K screen and USB 4 support is also in the pipeline. If the Chromebook is still going to be announced, it sounds like that. Premium level product.

Opinion: I need another Pixelbook

Chromebook Pixel 2 (Image credit: Future)

In 2013, Google rolled the ball on its own branded Chromebook with an ultra-premium Chromebook Pixel. Then came the Chromebook Pixel 2. This was similar to the previous model in terms of design and price.

The first Google Pixel came out in 2017 and offered something a bit more affordable and a bit more rudimentary in terms of design compared to the Chromebook Pixel. Despite receiving many praiseworthy reviews, laptops were still more expensive than other Chromebooks on the market.

With the 2019 Pixelbook Go, Google managed to blend excellent build quality with decent specs at a significantly lower price than the 2017 model. Also, the reviews were very positive. The Pixelbook Go is still on sale, but it’s beginning to show its era in terms of design and specifications.

We’ve been a big fan of these devices for many years, and while there are many other very good Chromebooks from other manufacturers, we hope that Google will be able to create another Pixelbook sooner rather than later. I’m out.

