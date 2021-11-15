LANL Wins Technology Award-Albuquerque Journal





The National Laboratory of Santa Fe-Los Alamos has received eight awards for technology and five awards for invention from Silicon Valley-based R & D World magazine for the best innovations of the past year.

According to LANL, the invention received special awards including Gold Award for Corporate Social Responsibility, Gold Award for Fighting COVID-19, Silver Award for Market Destroyer —Products, Silver and Bronze Awards for Market Destroyer—Services. .. news release.

“These eight technology awards and five special awards show that the wider community continues to recognize innovations from the Los Alamos National Laboratory,” lab director Tom Mason said in a release. .. “The people behind these awards are developing solutions to serious problems in big data, polar climates, national security, and biological threats.”

The award is known as the Oscar of Invention and “identifies the top technology products of the last year in honor of the latest and greatest innovations,” the release said.

“Since 1978, Los Alamos has won more than 178 R & D 100 awards. The discovery, development, progress and invention of the Institute make the world a better and safer place, strengthen national security and national We will strengthen our competitiveness, “said the news release.

Among the awards awarded to the lab was the CICE award.

“Sea ice is important in mitigating the Earth’s climate and polar ecosystems. Los Alamos has joined the CICE Consortium, an international group of stakeholders and code developers to drive sea ice modeling in the public domain. He leads and provides state-of-the-art models for both short-term and long-term climate forecasts for sea ice and weather. Predictions, “LANL said in a release.

CICE represents “a global standard for scale-wide sea ice modeling for scientific research, meteorological and ice forecasting, maritime operational planning, and global climate forecasting.”

LANL was a co-entry leader with the Danish Meteorological Association, the Canadian Institute for Environmental and Climate Change, the Institute for Oceanography-Polish Academy of Sciences, the National Center for Atmospheric Research, the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration, and the Navy Graduate School (Monterey, Calif.). , University of Washington Navy Research Institute Stennis Space Center, and University of Reading.

