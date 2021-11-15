ADIPEC 2021: Oil has become the focus of the global energy industry





Is oil everything? Or will renewable energy and COP26 be just as prominent? With ADIPEC 2021, the energy industry will find the top of the agenda. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani / Gulf News

Dubai: Over a year makes a big difference. The talk about oil in the 2020s was mainly about oil futures. At one point oil futures were below $ 0 a barrel, but what if they weren’t?

Fast-forwarding so far, it is clear that oil is at the center of all discussions related to the economy, its growth potential, inflation and more. So far, the post-oil future is being pushed back, as fuel needs are one of the immediate needs of the present.

Against this background, today (November 15th), the world’s largest energy event will be held in Abu Dhabi. Christopher Hudson, president of the dmg event and organizer of ADIPEC, gives an overview of what’s in the store for each agenda at the event.

Will other themes in the energy industry be avoided this year by fuel shortages and rising prices?

ADIPEC 2021 is the industry’s first meeting opportunity following COP26. Therefore, the story of the energy transition is of paramount importance. The sector’s opportunity is to ensure efficient, reliable and sustainable access to energy for all while reducing climate change emissions in line with government positions.

“The potential of hydrogen will be a major topic of debate, as well as the range of new technologies on the market to adapt to new dynamics and support innovation,” says Hudson.Image Credit: Provided

Do you think the latest oil situation will increase the need to keep investment in exploration and more downstream needs high?

The refining and petrochemical industries are mature markets and contribute significantly to the growth of the energy sector. As the industry shifts to low-carbon businesses and new sustainable cyclical economic strategies are implemented, upstream, midstream and downstream investments will be sustainable with more ICCUS technology in parallel with new forms of energy supply. Continued with a focus on production.

Is the energy industry on the same page as other industries regarding the COP26 guidelines?

One of the key challenges in the industry is navigating the energy transition. ADIPEC 2021 will be the first major energy exhibition and conference to follow COP26. It will serve as an important opportunity for the sector to come together and reflect the government’s commitment to reducing global emissions. We provide an important forum for ministers, CEOs and policy makers to set the future of the sector.

The ADIPEC 2021 Strategic Conference program allows participants to thrive in the face of growing global ambitions for sustainable and integrated low carbon, how the energy industry results in COP26 and post-pandemic market dynamics. You can get your own insights on how it can be aligned with. Energy value chain.

ADIPEC 21-What do you think is one point from the event? How is it different from recent ones?

It plays an important role in developing the thinking leadership, direction, and strategy needed to address how the energy industry can navigate the complexity of the transition to low-carbon energy.

In particular, the event will enable the global energy industry to unleash untapped value and opportunities, procure the latest innovations needed to increase performance and efficiency and optimize costs. It also provides a direction that enables the oil and gas industry to retain operating licenses and stay in sync with the needs of society as the pace of the energy transition accelerates.

Importantly, the ADIPEC exhibition provides a world-class environment for trading throughout the industry-wide value chain. ADIPEC, where 80% of participants are either decision makers, buyers, or influencers, is an opportunity for companies to network with existing and new customers. Find services, products, and solutions that help you improve performance, increase efficiency, and optimize costs.

