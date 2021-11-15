U.S. State Submits Updated Antitrust Claims Against Google on Alphabet





The updated claim is the latest in a scrutiny onslaught of Google regulators against that practice.

A US state group led by Texas accuses Alphabet Inc of Google of high-tech giants for violating antitrust laws, using forced tactics to boost their already dominant advertising business. I have filed an amended complaint.

The updated claim is the latest in a scrutiny onslaught of Google regulators against that practice. High-tech companies are facing several proceedings, including a lawsuit by the Department of Justice over monopoly practices.

Earlier this week, Google lost its appeal against a $ 2.8 billion European Union antitrust decision.

An amended U.S. lawsuit filed in federal court in New York late Friday accuses Google of using exclusive and compulsory tactics with advertisers to dominate and expel online advertising competition. ..

The proceedings also emphasize that Google used a secret program called “Project Bernanke” in 2013. The program used bid data to bring the benefits of unique ad purchases.

For example, in the 2015 iteration of the program, Google withdrew the second highest bid from the publisher’s auction, saved money in the pool, and used that money to belong to the advertiser who used the company’s Google Ads. It is said that only the bid was inflated. Otherwise, the state claimed they would probably have lost the auction.

Neither Alphabet nor the Texas Attorney General office immediately responded to requests for comment on the proceedings.

