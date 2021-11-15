Rewrite venture capital funding rules and create your own investment offer by Simsan Ventures





The fund focuses on talented founders who are undervalued in the fintech and deeptech industries

London, UK / Access Wire / November 15, 2021 / Two brothers, Sagar and Sahil Chopra, founded Simsan Ventures to address the lack of diversity and inclusiveness in the industry. The founders aim to help the most undervalued founders in creating unicorns that disrupt the industry. The target fund size is 30,000,000.

“We understand that diversity creates performance and brings innovative value, so we aim to empower entrepreneurs who want to have a positive impact on the society in which we live. Fair access to is at the heart of Simsan’s belief, “said the founder of Simsan Ventures.

Britain is a great place full of active entrepreneurs of different cultures and backgrounds, but Sahil and Sagar are so talented founders that many highly talented founders get the money they deserve because of their outdated thinking. I know I can’t.

“Diversity provides innovation that drives world-class teams in business, but many startup founders struggle to get through doors and into rooms with key financial decision makers. Most of them don’t have specific features or profiles on paper, so they can’t jump from computer applications to face-to-face marketing, which is ecosystem, economy, country-wide, and life. “It affects Simsan Ventures,” said Sagar, co-founder of Simsan Ventures.

By addressing diversity and inclusion challenges, Sahil and Sagar plan to lead undervalued founders who offer breakthrough technology, especially in the deep tech sector. Many people by introducing new scientific advances that have proven that smoothing the journey to reach their potential is the lever of change in our society. I believe it is the key to improving our lives.

According to Sahil and Sagar, UK venture capital is unfair. First-time fund managers and new funds are still seen as a taboo subject compared to the United States, where people start successful funds even while in college. In the UK, I was taught to earn a certain degree at a Russell Group university at an early age and work under the company name for several years before doing business or financing. After that, most people stick to 9 to 5 jobs and give up their dreams and the possibility of creating an incredible business. Young entrepreneurs are often locked out due to age or lack of corporate experience.

The story continues

What’s more, the brothers said that women make up only 1% of VCs and banks have nothing to do with VCs, but all bankers do the best job in London.

“Currently, there are no representatives of emerging venture capital in the UK. Funds like Simsan Ventures could pave the way for the first fund managers of the future and be an example of how young enthusiastic professionals can raise money. “–Sahil, co-founder of Simsan Ventures, mentioned.

In addition, Sahil and Sagar have a long-term vision to promote cross-country collaboration in the financial sector. They plan to launch three funds in the next decade. One is the UK, one is the ASEAN region, and the third has not yet been decided. Recently, they have spoken to international partners who can introduce them to highly talented founders in other countries. Since my brothers are half British and half Indian, I often visit India and build a foothold there. The UK has a great relationship with India, so it is the brother’s goal to have a fund that strengthens this bond by investing in entrepreneurs there and helping them access different markets across national borders.

“We Simsan believe that more exciting Tech startup ideas from undervalued founders are on the horizon. These ideas will positively change our lives beyond the last decade. So it’s a great opportunity to invest, “says Sahil. Co-founder of Simsan Ventures.

About Simsan Ventures Simsan Ventures is a venture capital firm investing in innovative early FinTech and DeepTech startups in the UK and Europe. Their mission is to find, invest in, partner with and help create businesses that disrupt the industry by finding, investing in, and partnering with the most undervalued founders. https://simsanventures.com/.

Contact [email protected]

Source: Simsan Ventures

View source version on accesswire.com: https: //www.accesswire.com/672769/Rewriting-the-Rules-of-VC-Funding-and-Creating-Unique-Investment-Offers-by-Simsan -Ventures

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/rewriting-rules-vc-funding-creating-050000020.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos