Global Passenger Car xEV Battery Market Doubles: Q3 2021 Report





The global passenger car xEV (BEV, PHEV, HEV) battery market is now doubling year-on-year and reaching a phenomenal new level.

According to Adamas Intelligence, in September 2021, approximately 31.7GWh of battery capacity was deployed worldwide on all newly sold passenger xEV roads.

This is a 105% year-on-year increase and, of course, a new monthly record. It is 19% better than the previous record set in July 2021.

In addition to the increasing number of battery packs, the average battery capacity will continue to increase, so battery capacity deployment will increase faster than xEV sales.

According to the report, CATL is the largest player in the battery industry with a 35% share in September.

This is more than one of LG Chem’s LG Energy Solutions (19%) and Panasonic (15%) combined:

Top Battery Cell Manufacturer:

CATL-11.1 GWh (35%) LG Chem’s LG Energy Solution-6.1 GWh (19%) Panasonic-4.6 GWh (15%) BYDSK Innovation SK On Samsung SDI CALB Gotion High-Tech Co. (Guoxuan) Envision AESC Lishen

Due to the large number of Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 / Model Y, about 37% (4.1 GWh) of CATL batteries and about 25% (1.5 GWh) of LG Energy Solution batteries are for Tesla vehicles.

It has also been revealed that Tesla cars equipped with LFP are about three times as popular. The ratio is 2.7 CATL LFP to 1LG NCM, but the battery capacity of LFP is usually low, so the number of vehicles equipped with LFP is large (estimated to exceed 3: 1).

Both CATL and LG appear to be on the same path that Panasonic used to rely heavily on Tesla (Tesla will account for nearly 90% of Panasonic’s overall passenger xEV battery capacity deployment in 2020. Was in charge of).

It is estimated that approximately 75.2GWh was deployed in xEV passenger cars worldwide in the third quarter of 2021.

The year-to-date figure is 184.1 GWh, which is about twice the 2019 calendar year (96.8 GWh) and about 37% of the 2020 calendar year (134.5 GWh).

The fourth quarter is usually the strongest quarter in xEV sales, so it could correspond to the result of the first 100GWh of the quarter. This year, it is expected that approximately 260-300GWh of batteries will be installed in the xEV of passenger cars.

“But the fourth quarter is historically the strongest time of the year, gaining momentum from the third quarter, and Adamas expects global expansion to exceed 100 GWh for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2021. , The annual total is approaching 300. GWh, more than double the 2020 calendar year. “

CATL, LG Energy Solution, and Panasonic were the largest manufacturers in the first three quarters.

Top Battery Cell Manufacturer:

CATL-52.4 GWh (28.5%) LG Chem’s LG Energy Solution-44.2 GWh (24.0%) Panasonic-29.8 GWh (16.2%) BYDSK Innovation SK On Samsung SDI CALB Gotion High-Tech Co. (Guoxuan) Envision AESC Lishen

