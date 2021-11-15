Niti Aayog members participate in hyperloop exams by foreign companies in India





New Delhi: India has the ability to design its own hyperloop for ultra-fast travel, said VK Saraswat, a member of Niti Aayog, but the country takes time to develop its own technology. Foreign companies will introduce the transportation system here.

Saraswat leads a committee within a government think tank to investigate the technical and commercial feasibility of India’s Virgin Hyperloop.

Hyperloop is a high-speed train that runs on vacuum tubes. We (members of the expert committee) have found that there are two ways to do that, “he told PTI in an interview. Another way is to do serious research and development in parallel in this particular area. According to our research, we have the ability to do research and development and devise our own designs.

However, he said it would take time in parallel, so if foreign companies like Maharashtra or Karnataka want to set up a demo line, they need to be allowed. He added that India also needs to configure a regulatory mechanism, as security is a major issue in hyperloop technology.

Former Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) chief Saraswat said the expert committee has not made a final decision.

Hyperloop is Tesla Inc. for manufacturing electric vehicles, SpaceX for commercializing space travel, and The Boring Co for building hyper-commuting tunnels. This technology was proposed by the inventor and entrepreneur Elon Musk, who leads the three companies.

2021 Startup Rock Star

Sign in to see a list of the most promising startups in 2021

The Sign-in Virgin Hyperloop test run will take place on November 9, 2020, on a 500-meter truck in Las Vegas, USA, with pods, with passengers in a sealed tube at speeds of over 100 mph (161 km /). It was carried out by moving to. NS). The company promoted by Richard Branson is currently one of the few companies trying to build a system for such passenger travel.

In India, Maharashtra regarded Hyperloop as a public infrastructure exercise and approved the Virgin Hyperloop-DP World Consortium as the first project proponent of the Mumbai Pune Hyperloop Project.

When asked about a global chip shortage that disrupts production cycles and supply chains around the world, Saraswat said the Indian government is seriously planning to establish a country-specific semiconductor foundry.

“When it comes to semiconductors, the government is very serious about building a very strong ecosystem for independence in the field of semiconductors,” he said. This is affecting our automotive and other electronics industries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/tech-bytes/niti-aayog-member-bats-for-hyperloop-trials-by-foreign-firms-in-india/articleshow/87699753.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos