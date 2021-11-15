TPI software to expand “Taiwan experience” to Southeast Asia adopts FinTech in Cambodia in cooperation with IGTech Group





Taiwan, November 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / -TPI software and Cambodia’s leading system integrator IG Tech Group signs strategic partnership agreement with Ministry of Economy’s Industrial Development Bureau to integrate IG Tech Group with local companies Did. Connect with Cambodia’s financial and government sector network with TPI software’s powerful “Taiwan Experience” at FinTech for digital upgrades of Cambodia’s financial industry. Through business matchmaking by the World Systems Integrator Conference (WISC) sponsored by the Ministry of Economy, the parties exchanged views on Cambodia’s potential markets and customers, and their mutual interests, and signed the product distribution of TPI Software API Management. Further completed. Platform, digiRunner. In addition, TPI software and IG Tech are committed to providing Cambodian users with an international digital user experience.

TPIsoftware looks forward to successful business expansion in the flowering Southeast Asian market. Since 2019, TPIsoftware has set up branches in Vietnam and Singapore, striving to bring a successful digital transformation experience to the new Southbound market. Despite the business turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, TPIsoftware has won many international customers, including a major US electric vehicle manufacturer, Vietnam’s largest pharmacy retail chain, and non-life insurance company. .. As the Cambodian government is dedicated to supporting local businesses in a 15-year digital economic plan to drive FinTech innovation, this joint partnership with Idealink Consulting, the core of the IG Tech Group, will bring digitization in Cambodia’s finances. We hope to accelerate and give TPI software an opportunity. Expand your footsteps overseas.

Ben Yao, CEO of TPI software, said: Both have been working in the FinTech domain area for many years. This strong partnership will make the Cambodian market more convenient and high quality digital services, further expanding the business opportunities for smart finance and smart government. “

“As a result of the rapid economic growth of government-backed Southeast Asian countries, we have seen increased consumer capacity and the emergence of digital transformation markets. This is a great opportunity to expand our reach. These symbols Our geographical advantage, 16 years of FinTech efforts, similar consumer culture, excellent customer service, product localization, flexibility all make us more competitive and we “Ben Yao said.

Sokieng Sieng, Managing Director of IG Tech Group, said: .. We work with leading technology players around the world to expand our products from professional services to cutting-edge technology products. This partnership effort is a great honor and a great stepping stone to the opportunity to provide the right solutions and expertise. TPIsoftware extends its service to privileged customers. Given that new trends in the financial services industry are changing towards digitalization, providing solutions with TPIsoftware is a great help and fulfillment for this journey. We are pleased to announce this official partnership with TPI software. Please cooperate toward the goal. “

About IG Tech Group

Located throughout the Greater Mekong Subregion, IGTech is an integration, implementation and development group for Cambodian technology solutions. The history of IG Tech has been proven since 2012 by the establishment of Idealink Consulting Ltd, the first group member company. IGTech’s core expertise has always been in the integration, implementation and development of Fintech and banking solutions, followed by IoT and smart cities, smart card toolkits, digital identities, blockchain-based content, social media platforms, and informal economies. Digitized bridging platform.

About TPI software

Founded in 2005, TPI software is a Taiwan-based software provider that provides one-stop solutions and system implementation services to companies in a variety of industries. TPIsoftware specializes in AI chatbots, FinTech, digital banking, mobile insurance, telecom applications, big data and other system solutions. In addition to its unique product line, TPIsoftware offers customized financial, life insurance, telecommunications and technology solutions at home and abroad.

Media contacts:

TPIsoftwarePeggy Tsai + 886-2-2658-0508 # [email protected]software.com

Source TPI software

