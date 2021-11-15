The lack of VC in Cop26 shows that the government is afraid of innovation





As impact investors, we knew we needed to be in Cop26. All important global decision makers were there to discuss the future of our planet.

But something was strange. Everyone was talking about how important innovation is in providing solutions to climate change. Not surprisingly, venture capital plays an important role in bringing these innovations to market.

So I was surprised that there was no VC fund on the list of events as a keynote speaker other than the Bill Gates Breakthrough Energy Initiative. There were no events focused on VC. This was in stark contrast to the strong presence of banks, insurance companies and major PE companies.

So why was VC not part of the discussion at Cop? And why can’t we allow it to happen again?

VC invests in future companies

One of the key points of discussion in Cop26 is how to reduce emissions. Existing technologies can reduce at least 50% of the emissions required to reach the Paris Agreement’s Net Zero target by 2050, but the rest require technical breakthroughs.

“It’s great to have things like green energy and compostable materials, but if no one uses them, nothing will change.”

VCs are the first to believe in this innovation and play a key role in discovering, supporting and expanding companies that create innovative solutions to problems that are otherwise unwieldy. The financial industry can invest a lot of money, but without a proof-of-concept and a larger VC fund, it’s impossible to make changes.

In addition, VCs need to make their investments fairly quickly, adding pressure and incentives to accelerate technology deployment. This urgency is exactly what we say we need political and business leaders.

VC makes startups green in one word

But it’s not just VCs that support innovation. It’s great to have things like green energy and compostable materials, but if no one uses them, nothing will change. And even if a company makes big claims or commitments, it can take years to be fully environmentally friendly.

VC funds, especially impact funds, on the other hand, invest in companies that already have sustainability built into their supply chains, whether they are climate technology start-ups or B2B SaaS companies (for example, aiming for zero waste). Or select renewable energy for production). .. They can influence portfolio companies and incorporate sustainability from the early days. So tomorrow’s apples and Amazon are sustainable from the start.

VCs have the power to stop lending to companies that have not yet considered their carbon footprint, aim for net zero, and make it difficult for companies that do not consider it to access their capital.

VC sustainability funds are small but united

Many industry initiatives were represented in the cup, but there was no official representative for the VC industry. It wasn’t due to a lack of attempt. Future Planet Capital hosted a reception and sought to attract VC investors. The 2150 is Tech For Our Planet’s only VC sponsor, and some members of VOYAGERS, a community of impact-driven peers helping each other, gathered to discuss how to solve some of today’s biggest challenges.

“In order for us to transform the world economy and the lives of billions of people on this planet, we must be willing to evolve old ideas.”

But this was all very informal. Without a formal opportunity to attend these events alone, discuss and agree on actions, we cannot help resolve the climate crisis.

There is no excuse for VCs not to participate in conversations at global events that transcend industry. There are several groups of VC funds working on ESGs such as Venture ESG in Europe, but so far they have only focused on conversations between VC funds. I wanted to see them organize an event as a police officer.

VC needs to be friends with other industries

To transform the world economy and the lives of billions of people on this planet, we must seek new ways and evolve old ideas. VCs need to play a leading role in exciting games, accelerating innovation, and bringing disruptive ideas to the agenda.

This all happens at the crossroads of cooperation between various stakeholders. Cop26 was an unprecedented platform for connecting people who want to change the platform that VCs should use, as well as access information.

Also, by actively participating in international climate negotiations and supporting policy makers, the VC world is well-suited to attract more investors with the aim of investing in climate investment. We can support the construction of various mechanisms.

Cop27 will be held in Egypt next year. Do you have more VCs out there and provide the impact they know is possible?

Dr. Mikor Chiesa is an investor and influential officer at The Five Seasons Ventures. Christian Jlck is the founding partner of VC Farm 2150.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sifted.eu/articles/vcs-cop26-climate-tech-investors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

