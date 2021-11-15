Tampa tech company The IncLab, Abacode adds more work





The IncLab of YborCity, a data visualization and artificial intelligence company, expanded Undercroft’s 400-square-foot space and moved to an 8,000-square-foot office in the El Pasaje building earlier this year.

It currently employs 40 people next year and plans to pay an average annual wage of $ 85,000. Positions will be software engineering, emerging technology, data science, 3D design and artificial intelligence.

“All new positions are in Tampa,” says Adriana Avakian, CEO of The IncLab. “Practical and field work is required when working on client projects, especially due to the nature of the work, especially for engineers and designers.” There are hybrid jobs and other jobs that occasionally offer telecommuting opportunities. She adds.

Offering paid sick leave and annual leave, The IncLab is looking for employees of varying levels of experience who are passionate about their work.

“The ability to work with prominent commercial clients like us to work on mission-driven federal projects that have a positive impact on the world can be life-changing for new hires,” says Avakian.

Female-owned small businesses also have offices in Nashville, Virginia and the Tysons Corner.

Abacode encourages work training

After moving from downtown Tampa to nearby Harbor Island earlier this year, Abacode will hire an additional 8-10 staff over the next nine months. The role they are trying to play is in the areas of compliance preparation, program management and security.

“Abacode has actually started building a sales program in the last 12 months. We expect the ramp to start accelerating,” said CEO Michael Ferris.

Most employees have bachelor’s degrees in areas such as engineering, cybersecurity, and business, but the company’s free Abacode University allows employees to qualify and improve their skills at work. increase.

Employees can work from home at any time. They also receive paid leave, sick leave, and severance pay.

“We are looking for people who want a career path and want to grow,” he says. “We are always trying to raise people.”

The best candidates are diligent, loyal, adaptable, curious, and willing to speak up and share ideas that could benefit the company.

In the first role, wages range from $ 40,000 to $ 55,000. People with 8 to 10 years of experience will be paid at least “6 digits”, “he says.

The preferred way to apply is through Abacode’s Human Resources Department. Applicants can call 866-596-9020.

“We want to meet them in person,” explains Feliz. “They can contact us online.”

Community resource fair

For other work-related news, CareerSource Tampa Bay is hosting a Community Resource Fair at its Tampa Center, 9215 N. Florida Ave., Suite 101 from 10 am to 2 pm on Tuesday, November 16th.

Participating in Hillsborough County residents, this event can connect them to resources that serve their career development, employment and social services needs. For more information, see CareerSource TampaBay.

