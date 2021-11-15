New update fixes ghost dialing issues on Google Pixel 6/6 Pro





Google has released a fix for the ghost dialing issue on the newly launched Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. Due to a ghost call bug, mobile devices automatically called random contacts in the contact list.

“Thank you for your patience and bug report. We have released a fix. Please update to the latest version of the Google app (12.43.18 or later) on the Play Store,” Pixel Community Manager confirmed in a post to Reddit. (Via).

Google Pixel 6: Specifications

Google Pixel 6 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD + OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus at the top. Internally, the phone has Google’s Tensor SoC with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

When it comes to the optics department, the phone has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Google Pixel 6 is backed up by a 4,614mAh battery that supports 30W wired fast charging and 21W wireless fast charging. Connection options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C ports.

Finally, there is a fingerprint sensor in the display for quick biometrics.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: Specifications

The Google Pixel 6 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD + LT POOLED display with refresh rates up to 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus at the top. The handset also features the company’s Tensor SoC, which is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the front of the camera is a triple rear camera setup with a 48 megapixel teleshooter with 4x optical zoom, a 50 megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 12 megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, there is a 11.1 megapixel sensor on the front.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro has a 5,003mAh battery that supports 30W wired fast charging and 23W wireless fast charging.

