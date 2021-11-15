How do contracts help unleash innovation?





Construction News recently convened a webinar to discuss how the terms of construction contracts can encourage or prevent creative solutions for clients signing them. Lem Bingley’s report

At the panel, Arup Kuda Kadungure’s Legal Group Associate Director, UK Parliament’s Head of Procurement Werner Maritz, Oracle Construction and Engineering Industry Strategy Director Chris Woodbridge, RPCuk Glenn Hide Business Development Executive, Director of GMH Planning

The agreed terms of the construction contract are to foster a positive relationship between the client and the contractor, unleash fresh ideas, promote innovation, or vice versa, creating a stuffy atmosphere that discourages new thoughts. I can.

These potential achievements are the focus of a recent Construction News webinar sponsored by technology provider Oracle Construction and Engineering, with a particular focus on NEC’s series of contracts. The new engineering contract, which was widely used to manage large projects, was known at the time of its launch in 1993, but reached version 4 in 2017. At the end of last year, NEC4 was updated to reflect industry feedback, but some organizations continue to use the old iterations. Including NEC3.

Value engineering

Glenn Hide, Director of Specialist Consultants GMH Planning, draws on some of the NEC4 terms that may drive innovation during the implementation of the project, such as Section 16 for managing contractor proposals.

The way you write information about the scope of your work can send a message to the market that you want innovation

Kudaka Dungle

This enables value engineering, allowing contractors to suggest changing the scope of their clients and actually share their savings. In the equivalent section of NEC’s previous iteration, there was the opposite risk, and the contractor would lose money if he proposed a cost-saving revision.

Among the NEC4 options, the bolt-on condition is Clause X21, which covers the revision of whole life savings, which now costs clients but has long-term benefits.

Clause X22 covers Early Contractor Engagement (ECI), and NEC4 now offers a real opportunity for contractors to develop designs early in the field.

Innovation

Another option, X10, provides contract terms for adopting Building Information Modeling (BIM), and X12 provides terms for multi-party collaboration that provide a common purpose for achieving things across multiple contracts. I will outline. Joint goals can also be strengthened through the X20, which covers key performance indicators (KPIs).

Hide also emphasized that NEC 4 will ultimately use cloud-based systems to manage the flow of communications, encouraging companies to adopt state-of-the-art means of pooling project data. Mention.

Kuda Kadungure, Head of Procurement for the British Parliament, a client organization, has been involved in NEC contracts for 20 years on major projects such as the 2012 Olympics, Crossrail and HS2. He said that pain gain sharing mechanisms, such as those described in NEC4 Section 16, only work if the contractor is at a sufficient rate to encourage innovation and set the conditions for gaining potential Lion’s share. Observe to alert the client to the temptation to do so. Savings.

Kadungure also emphasizes the value of X10 and argues that technology is essential to collect and integrate information throughout the project lifecycle in helping standardize how contracts cover BIM. ..

Werner Maritz, Director of Industry Strategy at Oracle Construction and Engineering, sees innovation, collaboration, and new technologies as a way for contractors to improve the infamous low-margin sector. If the contractor wants to move from a 5% margin to a 6% margin, it sounds like a 1% improvement, but he observes that it’s actually a 20% improvement.20% increase in efficiency or productivity [or] Cost control [means you] You really have to do something different. It’s not just about tweaking the process.

Maritz adds: Contract with clause X10 like NEC4 [covering] Information management is really about collaboration. It helps us avoid errors and protects contractors and contract margins.

Barriers to innovation

Some of NEC4’s bolt-ons are intentional, but still haven’t reached the reality of the industry, says Nora Fung, a lawyer who is an associate director of the legal group at engineering consultancy Arup.

IP ownership in NEC4 [intellectual property] She points out that she puts her best on great consultants and can use them to consider innovation. However, looking at the structure of BIM and X10, the BIM model is owned by the client. So there is a disconnect right there.

“What does that mean for consultants looking to innovate? It’s just confusing.

Fung is also afraid that NEC4’s standard liability arrangements can be very risky for consultants and contractors given the tight insurance market.

The size and complexity of the project is beginning to amplify many of the challenges that have existed for some time.

Chris Wood Bridge

These are factors that contribute equally to consultants and contractors, with a much more conservative attitude in driving innovative solutions.

Of course, standard contracts can be modified to address the shortcomings, but this is another area of ​​risk, Fung says.

If you can’t find NEC4, it’s rare. [contract] She says it’s used as-is and hasn’t been modified.Volume [custom] The Z phrase we see is amazing.

Hide agrees that the Z clause often contains annoying transfers of risk that clients mistakenly believe to be in their interests. Why? He adds that Goodness knows, given that the contractor must reflect the transferred risk in the bid.

Virtuous circle

For Kadungle, it returns to the client setting reasonable expectations.

All that employer really drove, he says. The method of writing work scope information itself can send a message to the market that you want to innovate your project.

He adds:Clients need to be educated about the benefits of BIM [such as] The project life cycle is short [or] Better safety because you can [anticipate] dangerous. He also states that contracts based on the use of BIM are unlikely to be controversial due to the clarity and data captured in the model.

Oracles Maritz adds that a broad and consistent industry-wide approach to technologies such as cloud-based data and contract BIM creates a virtuous circle that makes it easier for software specialists to build systems tailored to the industry. He also mentions the general observation that a single version of the truth is essential throughout the project.

Chris Woodbridge, Business Development Executive at RPCuk, an Oracle partner, said that today’s ambitious projects require complex supply chains, so contracts can be an effective collaboration between clients, contractors and subcontractors. It states that it needs to reflect the need.

He says the scale and complexity of the project is beginning to amplify many of the challenges that have existed for some time. Managing processes across multiple organizations is very difficult, and promoting data integrity and advancing its visibility is very difficult. And the more parties there are, the more challenging it becomes.

What is needed is a more sophisticated integrated solution, “Woodbridge adds. “Contracts are central to the project, allowing us to move the entire supply chain to the same beat instead of our own.

View the entire webinar

