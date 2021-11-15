Amazon Just Walk Out technology makes all other grocery stores obsolete — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Pearl Harbor Moment in the grocery sector arrived in favor of Amazon Fresh, according to supply chain consultant and former Amazon executive Brittenrad.

In the United States, an e-commerce giant has opened a 35,000-square-foot store with Just Walk Out capabilities. Somehow, Rudd argues that most, if not all, major grocery retailers, including Wal-Mart, didn’t think it was possible in the next few years.

In a LinkedIn post, Rudd states that what Amazon has done is done at all grocery stores in the United States and is obsolete globally.

The grocery store has been operating in the United States with cashiers for over 100 years.

Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology eliminates the need for cashiers and significantly increases the speed at which customers shop and leave stores. More importantly, Amazon saves millions of dollars annually in all stores, providing a significant competitive advantage.

The fact that Amazon created Just Walkout Technology is, in fact, a big embarrassment for Kroger, Albertsons, Wegmans, and all the other major grocery retailers in the United States. Rudd commented that Amazon has only been in the grocery business since 2007.

By comparison, Kroger was founded in 1883 and Wal-Mart has been selling groceries at supercenters since 1988. The youngest player in the game has also turned out to be the most innovative.

Unfortunately for the grocery industry, he continued that Amazon was still in its infancy. The pinnacle of corporate success is not the Just Walk Out technology, but the currently implemented fulfillment and last mile delivery networks.

Amazon’s logistics strategy is mistakenly described as resembling an octopus tentacle. In fact, it resembles the Darwin bark cobweb, which makes the world’s largest spider web.

The beauty of the web is that it allows spiders to catch their prey without consuming energy and running out of it. Amazon is creating a nationwide ecosystem that actually behaves like a spider web. Amazon’s strategy is not to intensify competition, but to attract more prey, or customers.

Rudd concludes by begging Amazon to abandon Whole Foods (not worth it to Amazon, zero).

And that should accelerate the opening of the Amazon Fresh Store.

Between 2027 and 2030, Amazon may sell more groceries than Kroger. Between 2030 and 2035, it has the potential to sell more groceries than Wal-Mart. Do you think it can’t happen? Think again.

