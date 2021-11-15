Meet over 200 startups and businesses reinventing the F & B industry





Taipei, November 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Foodland Ventures has released the APAC AgriFood Tech Ecosystem Map 2021 prior to the virtual APAC Food & Beverage Innovation Summit 2021 on November 25 (to participate). Please register here). 14 categories of businesses across the AgriFood value chain identify trends in sector reshaping.

APAC AgriFood Tech Ecosystem Map 2021 (Source: Foodland Ventures)

For years, innovation and F & B brands have been relatively fragmented, and funding for the AgriFood technology sector in the Asia Pacific region lags behind funding in the United States and Europe. But this is not the case for much longer.

With the rise of the middle class and hunger in Asia, the region’s importance in the global food supply chain is growing rapidly. In the first half of 2021, over $ 7 billion was invested in AgriFood technology in China, India and Singapore. And a big wave of AgriFood Tech innovators is emerging to confuse the sector.

Who are these innovators? And what trends are they causing? The Foodland Ventures team, Foodtech VC & Accelerator, has selected over 200 innovative companies as an overall review of the first APAC AgriFood Tech ecosystem map. These innovators come from the entire value chain, from farm and food production to consumer solutions. And many of them will meet at the summit on November 25th.

Click here to download the map in full resolution and apply for it on the map.

Digitization to meet consumer demands for traceability and supply chain security

COVID-19 has left its mark on the global food supply chain. There are also increasing demands for improved traceability, supply chain efficiency and food security. Correspondingly, the AgriFood supply chain has been digitized and funded.

On the Supply Chain & Agribusiness Marketplace, India’s DeHaat finished a $ 115 million Series D round in the fourth quarter of 2021 and Ninjacart, also based in India, in the second quarter of 2021 as a notable deal. Over $ 500 million, India’s Tanihub has closed $ 66 million. Series B round in the 22nd quarter of 2021. Other notable players in this area include Kameleo in Vietnam and Zeitung Agriculture in Taiwan.

The story continues

Digitization is also taking place in the B2C sector of E-grocery in Asian countries. This includes the $ 65 million Series D raised by HappyFresh in Indonesia and the recent $ 60 million raised by Zepto in India in its first institutional funding round. Meanwhile, in China, with its huge market and highly digitized consumer base, E-grocer still plays a decisive role in the B2C sector. This includes Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) and Xingsheng Youxuan’s $ 3 billion funding backed by Sequoia and Tencent.

APAC emerges as cloud kitchen leader

APAC emerged as a major region of the cloud kitchen market with the largest market share in 2020, with many major innovators in the region establishing its position. India-based Rebel Foods became a unicorn in October after raising $ 175 million. Its valuation is $ 1.4 billion. Taiwan-based Just Kitchen (TSXV: JK) became one of the first cloud kitchen groups to be launched in North America in April. There are also new entrants such as Indonesia-based Yummy Corp and Hangry, Philippines-based CloudEats, Taiwan-based 3 SQUARE, Malaysia-based Pop Meals (formerly Dah Makan), and aggregator platforms and restaurants are cloud kitchens. It is growing rapidly as we expand our business.

The number of technology-enabled food brands, as well as platforms and apps, is skyrocketing

Digitization goes beyond fueling markets, platforms and electronic grocery stores. More and more beverage retailers are leveraging technology-enabled grab-and-go strategies to improve the customer experience, actively drive growth and significantly improve operational efficiency. This phenomenon is seen in the rise of Tech-enabled food brands as start-ups in this area continue to attract capital from investors. For example, Indonesia-based Kopi Kenangen, with support from Sequoia India, totaled $ 137 million in disclosed funding. Other existing APAC players include Singapore-based Flash Coffee backed by Rocket Internet, India-based Chia tea cafe chain Chaayos backed by Tiger Global, and Indonesia-based Fore Coffee backed by East Ventures. ..

Alt-Protein is on the rise, Singapore leads APAC

Aside from the immeasurable impact COVID has on the food supply chain, growing awareness of social issues such as sustainability and health is driving the growth of the alternative protein sector in Asia. Despite having some of the world’s most meat-rich diets and the fastest growing middle class, APAC’s alternative protein brands are growing fast, catching up with American and European brands. Well-funded startups in this area include Australia’s v2food ($ 135 million Series B round), Hong Kong’s Green Monday ($ 70 million Series A round), and China-based Starfield (25 million). Includes a $ seed round) and Next Gen Foods ($ 32 million seed). In Round) and Singapore’s Shiok Meats ($ 20.4 million Series A round), high reliance on imported foods is also accelerating the alternative protein sector. Singapore has established itself as a leader in APAC in this area with the approval of the world’s first commercialized cultivated meat.

Agriculture is showing a new face in Asia

Food production security has contributed not only to the alternative protein sector, but also to the rise of new agricultural systems in certain Asian countries, especially Singapore and South Korea, where traditional agricultural practices are limited by land size and conditions. I am. APAC players in this area are made up of companies that are building facilities using advanced technologies such as vertical farming and indoor farming. Notable companies include Farm8, which is aiming for an IPO in 2022, South Korea’s N.THING Inc. ($ 26 million Series B), and Singapore-based Sustenir Agriculture.

Gather innovators across the region to move the ecosystem forward

Foodland Ventures will host the APAC Food & Beverage Innovation Summit 2021 on November 25th to gather and highlight innovations taking place across the region, with 7 panel discussions, 30 startup showcases and with investors and startups. It provides one-on-one networking opportunities. Topics include alternative proteins, vertical farming, supply chain innovation, in-store restaurant technology, electronic grocery stores, cloud kitchens, Impossible Foods, Focus Brands, Oisix ra daichi, Unfold, Shiok Meats, Just Kitchen, Kamereo, Yummy Corp, Botrista Technology, etc. For more information on registration (free!) And the summit, please visit https://bit.ly/3DUlHcn.

About Foodland Ventures

Foodland Ventures is a VC & accelerator that invests in a new generation of food technology founders that will transform the global food industry with technology. With operations in Asia and North America, Foodland Ventures leverages partnerships with leading F & B brands, industry partners, mentors and investors. Helps startups grow their businesses and raise funds effectively.

For inquiries about Foodland Ventures regarding APAC AgriFood Tech Ecosystem Map 2021 or APAC Food & Beverage Innovation Summit 2021, please contact Foodland Ventures, Community and PR Manager-Leolin Email: [email protected]

Source Food Land Ventures

