Telenor and Google Cloud partner to digitize telecommunications business





Telenor and Alphabet Inc’s Google Cloud are looking for ways to jointly serve their customers by forming a partnership to digitize the global operations of Norwegian carriers, the companies said Monday.

The two companies will work together to provide Telenor’s customers with digital tools, as well as use Google Cloud services to enhance Telenor’s own IT and networks, each CEO told Reuters. .. Based in Oslo, Telenor serves 172 million customers, with about half of its revenue coming from Asia and the other half from Scandinavia.

According to Telenor CEO Sigve Brekke, the digitization project not only represents a major transformation for Telenor, but is also part of its ambition to find new sources of revenue. “I think the future of the telecommunications business is to go beyond connectivity and create value in addition to the customers we connect to,” he said.

As networks become more and more software-dependent, Telenor needs to build cloud-based businesses, and Google’s ability to provide data management knowledge, machine learning, and artificial intelligence fits perfectly, Brekke said. Added. “To digitize our business is to make it smoother,” Brekke said. “You can predict before an outage occurs … If you replace part of the back-end process, you can smooth and improve the customer experience.”

Digitizing the core operations of telecommunications companies as large as Telenor is new to Google Cloud, as is joint customer service, said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. Two of the first services envisioned to be jointly offered are platforms that help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) move to digital operations.

“It’s not just about optimizing your data center and moving it to the cloud,” Kurian said. “The work we do with SMEs is … we are not only serving as a technology supplier, but also building co-offers to our customer segment.”

