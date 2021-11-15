Electroscan Becomes Platinum Sponsor of 2022 World Water Innovation Summit





Electro Scan Inc. will be a platinum sponsor at the World Water-Tech Innovation Summit in London, February 22-23, 2022.

Electroscan’s machine intelligent AI and robotics allow you to enter large-diameter pressurized water reactors and hydrocarbon pipelines without disrupting service.

Electroscan’s GameChange technology allows for 1 cm position accuracy and individual leak measurements in gallons per minute or liters per second.

Electro Scan’s robot TRIDENT probe can be easily inserted into a common fire hydrant and navigates multiple 90 degree turns in pipe surveys up to 400 feet (120 m).

Introducing innovative technologies for pipe integrity, water loss, and condition assessment, Electroscan challenges legacy suppliers and recent start-ups.

Electro Scan is pleased to bring its groundbreaking technology to the World Water-Tech Innovation Summit in London. “

— Chuck Hansen, CEO and Founder of Electro Scan Inc.

London, UK, November 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com/-Electro Scan Inc. today announced that it has become a platinum sponsor of the World Water-Tech Innovation Summit, a face-to-face and online event scheduled for February. .. 22 & 23, 2022, in London, England.

Now in its 11th year, the World Water Technology Innovation Summit is the annual global water ecosystem, including utilities, regulators, consulting engineering firms, technology giants, start-ups, ESG private equity funds and venture capital investors. It is a meeting place. With water business, climate-based innovation and clean technology.

US President Joe Biden signed today a US $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a US $ 5.1 billion bill on water infrastructure and drought response, and the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow Given the end, in Scotland, innovations such as Electro Scan’s groundbreaking AI and robotic solutions have forced utility and petrochemical companies to leak pipelines, completeness of pipes, and overall condition. It is hoped that the method of finding and quantifying assessments will be reviewed.

Chuck Hansen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Electroscan, said:

“Old technologies, and even new renditions, are not only inefficient in solving major water challenges, but often have inaccurate or untimely results, resulting in billions of wasted spending. Caused, “Hansen continued.

In the past, utilities have relied on acoustic or listening techniques to identify non-revenue water sources. Still, street noise, customer use, high groundwater, and pipe material cause a large amount of false positives.

In general, defects are often misidentified or misclassified, resulting in incorrect repair priorities. To make matters worse, by using conventional technology to accept or approve new construction as watertight, serious flaws are often overlooked, and utilities return to the same location many times for frequent repairs and premature. Must be replaced.

In contrast, Electro Scan’s AI and mechanical intelligent robotics assess pipeline integrity and leaks, regardless of noise, water pressure, flow velocity, pipe material, or other environmental factors.

Electro Scan’s real-time data, supported by the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform, is a utility by accessing individually managed Critical H2O (water), Critical Sewer (waste water), and Critical Pipe (petroleum chemistry) web applications. Ready for admins and authorized contractors. ..

Recently, Anglian Water announced a partnership with ElectroScan Inc.

Separately, Electro Scan has won a framework agreement with Yorkshire Water as part of the Utility Innovation Marketplace.

Last month, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) won ElectroScan Inc as the winner of the Technology Challenge No. 15 in “Inspection Technology for Non-Metallic Underground Piping”. Was announced.

Founded in 2011 by fisheries pioneer and software entrepreneur Chuck Hansen, Electro Scan Inc. does not face the usual obstacles and longer acceptance cycles faced by other start-ups.

Founded Hansen Software in 1980, Hansen has been a well-known water business for over 40 years.

Hansen developed one of the industry’s first enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions for water and sewage pipelines, and in 1990, the first in the United States to visually evaluate sewer mains using surveillance cameras. We have also developed pipe inspection standards.

Hansen sold private equity firm Golden Gate Capital and Infor Global for US $ 100 million in 2007 and retired to bring to market technology that overcomes the shortcomings of acoustic-based and visual-based subjective pipe evaluation technology. Did.

Hansen Investment Holdings, LLC’s only investor, co-owned and managed by Chuck and Deborah Hansen, is an early investor in Facebook’s pre-IPO equity and many AI-based startups, including major Sibros. I was an investor in a company. Connected car IoT platform.

Experienced with rapid expansion and growth, Hansen’s ElectroScan Inc is of interest to international ESG private equity and venture capital stakeholders. , Electro Scan Inc. And Brad Weston, Managing Director Electro Scan (UK) Limited.

Winner of the Year’s Best Leak Detection Solution in 2021, ElectroScan’s Full Length Pipe Condition Assessment Profiling is a missing link for creating digital twins for your organization.

The company’s mechanically intelligent non-acoustic technology, which represents New World pipe analysis, identifies and measures leaks in pressurized pipelines that are not commonly detected or measured by acoustic sensors or visual CCTV inspection.

The 2022 plan calls for Electro Scan to expand its product sales and services to Asia Pacific, the European Union, India and South America.

ELECTRO SCAN INC. The company designs, develops, and sells AI and in-pipe tether-based robotics, bringing about a generational shift in pipe leaks, water loss, non-revenue water, pipe accuracy-based position, measurement, and certification. Integrity, condition assessment, pipe wall thickness, and watertightness tests before and after repair. Utilities and petrochemical companies use their products to prove the watertightness of a particular pipeline and to be accurate, as the dilapidated pipeline infrastructure is used far beyond its planned lifespan. It is possible to postpone major capital exchanges by identifying repairs and rehabilitation by knowing where they are, the size of the defect, and the severity of the defect. Headquartered in Sacramento, Calif., The company was founded in 2011 and is 100% privately owned by Hansen Investment Holdings, LLC.

