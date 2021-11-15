Nigerian e-health drug distribution startup DrugStoc secures $ 4.4 million in Series A funding and launches expansion drive – TechCrunch





The pharmaceutical supply chain across Africa has remained fragmented for decades, leading to procurement and distribution challenges and quality concerns. As counterfeit and substandard products flood the market. However, these issues facing the supply chain can be fixed.

Familiar with poor drug supply chain issues, Chibuzo Opara and Adham Yehia expand the reach of DrugStoc, an e-health drug procurement platform that solves these challenges by linking pharmaceutical companies with institutions such as hospitals and pharmacies. I am planning to do it. , In Nigeria.

DrugStoc is currently undertaking aggressive expansion plans to provide high quality medicines to 100 million people in Nigeria and has just closed its $ 4.4 million Series A funding. The startup plans to expand to 16 states in Nigeria as it grows beyond Lagos, the economic center of the West African country. This is in addition to a grander plan to enter other markets in Africa outside of Nigeria.

The availability of high-quality medicines in Nigeria alone means avoiding thousands of preventable deaths, including the loss of life associated with blood loss during childbirth and children dying from diarrheal disorders.

In Nigeria, we currently plan to cover more than 14 million people and about 100 million people. And this will be achieved by expanding to about 16 states. After the hard work from that expansion, train your eyesight in other countries.

The DrugStocs funding round was led by the Africa HealthCare Master Fund (AAIC). Other investors include Chicago-based venture Vested World, the German Development Bank (DEG), and the wealthy with a keen interest in technology health.

We are very excited to be part of the Drug Stoc journey. The African pharmaceutical market has great growth potential and we are pleased to support companies that have established themselves as key players in sub-Saharan Africa’s sector growth. Nobuhiko Ichimiya, director of AAIC, said.

Drugstoc was founded by Opara and Yehia in 2015, but its history goes back to 2010 when the duo founded Integra Health, a hospital management company based on the Yehias Master’s degree project. The two entrepreneurs first met as students at Maastricht University in the Netherlands.

Opala had completed her PhD study, but Yehia, who had a master’s degree in health innovation management, was looking for an advisor for his project when they met. Opara, who worked as a doctor for about six years before moving to economics and finance, was in line with the need for an advisor, Yehias, who had experience in the medical sector in Nigeria.

Geneticist Yehia, who was part of the management of his father’s hospital in Lagos, also experienced first-hand the problems facing Nigerian hospitals. And for his master’s project, he sought possible solutions to some of the challenges he saw in the industry.

It was an immediate bond. So, when we first met, Yehia said we actually spent about 6 hours together in my apartment and overcame problems with the Nigerian healthcare system.

At that time, very early on, we both decided to start a company. I didn’t know what it was, but we intended to focus on streamlining the Nigerian healthcare system in our lifetime. It turns out that the system itself is the problem.

The duo founded their first company, Integra Health. The company initially signed contracts to manage 20 hospitals, during which a gap in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical supply chain became apparent.

In response, the co-founder created and piloted a technology-based platform that links manufacturers and distributors in 2015. The plan couldn’t get going, as it soon became apparent that the platform alone wasn’t enough. After a year of incubation in the Stanfors Institute for Innovation in Development Economy, in 2017, when DrugStoc was officially launched, the two changed their tact to include distribution.

I think Yehia graduated from Stanford University with a better understanding of business modeling and the value chain than he understood the incubation program as a pilot phase.

We have decided that we need to obtain a distribution license. You need to do this in a medicinal way. And to do this the right way, we had to buy directly from the manufacturer and build our own value chain.

In retrospect, Yehia recognizes the important need for strategic infrastructure such as fulfillment centers (warehouses where orders are processed, packed and shipped), so the technical infrastructure alone is not enough for drug distribution. He pointed out that he could not solve the fragmentation problem. Customer support unit.

DrugStoc currently links 400 manufacturers to 3,200 doctors, hospitals and pharmacies. According to Opara, the platform’s monthly revenue has exceeded 1,500% over the last three years. The demand brought about by the quality assurance that comes with the DrugStoc platform. Startups earn commissions on every sale.

I don’t think we had any doubts about demand because we knew the scope of the problem when we started. And we realized that people were fed up with the status quo, Opara said.

It’s true that at the end of the day, not only convenience and access, but also the quality that all healthcare professionals are plagued with is being transformed with great care. This is the underlying driving force of many medical facilities and pharmacies.

In 2019, DrugStoc won the first $ 1 million African Net Planner Award initiative share ($ 65,000) by the Jacques Foundation. This is a pitching contest that rewards 10 companies that provide solutions to critical problems on the continent. They are also recipients of grants from Bill & Melinda Gates and seed funding from Vested World. An early stage investment fund focused on sub-Saharan markets.

And now, with new funding, DrugStoc has expanded its reach to more regions through more fulfillment centers and expanded transit points and routes, providing better logistic options for last mile delivery. It offers. We are also building partnerships with financial institutions to increase access to sustainable supply chain finance. This adds to the plan for further investment in cold chain infrastructure to enhance the safe distribution of fresh food.

