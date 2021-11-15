Pair your AirPods with your iPhone, MacBook, etc. (easier than you think)





AirPods Pro with third-party eartips.

Lexy Savvides / CNET

One aspect that makes Apple’s AirPodsso so appealing is how easy it is to set up. It takes only a few seconds to connect the earphones to the iPhone, and the effort is negligible. As long as you’re signed in to iCloud, AirPods will automatically sync with other supported Apple devices linked to your Apple ID, such as your MacBook Air or iPad.

Apple currently sells four types of AirPods: the standard AirPods (2nd generation), the new 3rd generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. The setup process is the same for all models, even if you are using the original 2016 AirPods.

Here are some details on how to get started with your new AirPods.

Connect your AirPods to all Apple devices at once

After opening the AirPods box, unlock your iPhone and open the AirPods charging case next to your phone (or iPad). Do nothing else. After a second or two, you’ll see a pop-up asking if you want to connect your AirPods to your iPhone.[接続]Tap. After a few seconds, a pop-up will show the current battery level of your AirPods and charging case.

Yes, it’s that easy.

Jason Cipriani / CNET

That’s all. Depending on your AirPods model, this pop-up screen may display some additional tips and instructions. For example, if you have a 2nd generation AirPods, a 3rd generation AirPods, or an AirPods Pro and you haven’t set up the “Hey, Siri” feature on your iPhone, you’ll be prompted to do so when pairing your AirPods.

To start using AirPods on your iPad, swipe down from the upper right corner of the screen to open Control Center and tap the AirPlay button. You should see AirPods as an option. On your Mac, you can open Control Center (if Big Sur or later is installed) and do the same.

If you run into problems, make sure Bluetooth is turned on and your iPhone software is up to date. With the lid closed, put your AirPods in the case and press and hold until the pairing button flashes white. Place your AirPods near your iPhone, hold the case, and open the lid.

Now that your AirPods are connected, you need to make sure you know all the tricks of your AirPods. There are guides to get the most out of standard AirPods, theAirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.

