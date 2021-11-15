Telenor and Google Cloud form strategic partnership





Collaborate with Google Cloud to support Telenor’s digital transformation journey to serve current and future customers

(Fornebu, November 15, 2021) Telenor has signed a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to further explore areas of collaboration, define key strategic initiatives and evolve Telenor’s digital capabilities.

Telenor continues to drive the modernization of the telecommunications industry by digitizing and extending its products beyond connectivity. As networks become more and more software-based, Telenor leverages Google Cloud’s expertise in data management, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI / ML), and corporate infrastructure to leverage Telenor’s customers and society as a whole.

This partnership gives Telenor more flexibility to reach its technology goals. As part of the agreement, the two companies will work together in key areas, including:

Enhance and impact Telenors technology capabilities: Both companies aim to transform and modernize Telenors IT and networks by exploring how to use Google Clouds services, global data center networks, and security features. The two companies also aim to leverage Google Clouds data, analytics and AI / ML intelligence technologies to drive a better customer experience. The collaboration between Telenor and Google Cloud aims to help customers and the industry face digital transformation challenges.

Achieving Growth through Joint Market Development: Telenor and Google Cloud will work together to expand both horizontal and vertical services through joint market development, creating new scalable revenue streams.

Joint Innovation: Telenor and Google Cloud will innovate and enhance the capabilities of current and future products, develop new and up-to-date industry solutions and services, and be cost-effective. This may include the development of next-generation virtual network capabilities and edge computing with a focus on IoT and 5G.

Providing Digital to Everyone: Google Cloud and Telenor are committed to delivering digital to all their customers. The two organizations will work together to support these businesses and provide access to support teams and next-generation solutions to bring businesses online and guide digital transformation. The goal is to consider how solutions are developed, how businesses operate responsibly, diverse ways of working, and ultimately ways to empower society.

Telenor wants to work with technology industry leaders to promise to be at the forefront of modernization and digitalization. Telenor’s President and CEO, Sigve Brekke, said that connectivity is the foundation for building trust, so it goes beyond connectivity to enhance its customer offering with new and innovative solutions while at the same time enhancing its overall portfolio. I believe we can improve the experience. group.

The story continues

We are pleased to work with Telenor to bring together the strengths of both companies and accelerate innovation in the telecommunications industry. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian looks forward to leveraging his infrastructure, industry solutions, and technology expertise all in the industry’s cleanest cloud to further accelerate Telenor’s ability to digitally transform its customers’ businesses. I am.

TelenorTelenor Group is a leading Nordic and Asian telecommunications company with 172 million customers and annual sales of approximately US $ 14 billion (2020). We are driven by our ambitions to work responsibly and empower society. Connectivity has been Telenor’s domain for over 160 years and our goal is to connect our customers to what matters most. Telenor is listed under the ticker TEL on the Oslo Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.telenor.com.

About Google Cloud Google Cloud accelerates your organization’s ability to digitally transform your business with the best infrastructure, platforms, industry solutions, and expertise. We provide enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

Press Contact: Tormod Sandst, Director Media Relations, Telenor Groupt: +47 90 94 32 15 | [email protected]

Sondre Ronander, Communication Manager, Google Norwayt: +47 41 61 00 96 | [email protected]

