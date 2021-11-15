Covid Pandemic Retail Technology Space — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





The Retail Technology Innovation Hub brings together the key retail systems involved in the development of Covid-19 from last week, including the 2021 RTIH Innovation Awards, Black Friday and the supply chain crisis.

Burger King, Kubaron, Red Ant and Scan Trunks are candidates for the 2021 RTIH Innovation Awards Best Coronavirus Innovation Category.

The pandemic has had a huge impact on the way we shop and operate retailers.

Sponsored by Critizr, this award is given to companies that are most focused on technology to solve the challenges posed by the Covid-19 era and improve the in-store and / or online experience for both staff and customers.

2021 Candidate List:

Burger King / Qvalon

Qvalon is working with Burger King Russia to integrate all business processes that regulate and monitor the quality of cleaning and cleaning services into mobile applications and develop special digital checklists for all hygiene and safety standards related to Covid. And guaranteed compliance with the protocol.

seek

When Covid-19 forced consumers to stay home for most of 2020, they logged in in large numbers online to order groceries. However, while online grocery shopping has grown by 300%, consumers have complained about the disappointment and frustrating experience of online grocery shopping. Enter Hara.

Red ants

Developed as an extension of the customer app during a pandemic, Red Ants’ shoppable virtual consultation solution was the first to market of this kind.

Scantranx

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Scantranx has helped many SMBs quickly adopt online sales to survive the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sunspel / Sitoo

The cloud-native Sitoo platform with retail PoS is omni-channel and delivers integrated commerce.

Uberal / Okadi

DKIDS Group and its children’s clothing brand Okadi saw the changes in the retail environment caused by Covid-19 as an opportunity to accelerate their digital transformation plans.

What’s next?

Then ask the review board to vote and provide feedback. Winners will be announced at a roundtable / networking event in central London on December 8th.

Toby Carveries, Miller & Carter, Harvester, Browns, and various pubs will soon be coming to the Uber Eats UK app.

By the end of the year, food from 1,000 Mitchells & Butlers restaurants, bars and pubs will be available for home delivery.

Misfits Market, a US-based online grocery startup, has been launched in California.

After launching the $ 225 million Series C-1 in September this year, Misfits Market, which specializes in delivering wasted food, focuses on expanding the US side and increasing the choice of items available to customers. I have matched it.

According to Wunderman Thompson Commerce, overall spending during the peak Black Friday period (Friday, November 12 to Monday, November 29) is expected to reach 6.25 billion in 2021.

Order cancellations and long-term delays due to supply chain crises are seriously testing British consumer brand loyalty, with 85% of young shoppers arriving at their favorites, according to an Oracle study. It states that it is better to switch labels than to wait.

The company surveyed 1,000 people. 91% were worried that the above problem would not be resolved.

77% feel a supply pinch that has been blamed for the effects of adjustments after Covid and Brexit.

