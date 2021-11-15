Google demands government-promoted chip standards The Register





Google has proposed that the US National Institute of Standards and Technology develop some silicon standards in the hope of improving the semiconductor supply chain.

Google’s opinion was submitted to the Department of Commerce in response to a 100-day supply chain review of semiconductors and advanced packaging by the Biden administration.

In its submission, Chocolate Factory proposes that NIST facilitate industry dialogue towards the creation of “standards that support the interoperability of silicon components throughout the ecosystem.”

Google’s claim suggests that as chiplets become more standardized, designers will be able to take advantage of dies made by different foundries, which will increase competition and diversity.

But Google doesn’t want NIST to have the last word.

“Standards in this area need to be flexible enough to meet the needs and applications of a wide range of customers,” said Google’s submission. “Government can promote voluntary manufacturing standards, but issuing mandatory standards is counterproductive and can slow the transition to new technologies.

“To meet these needs, NIST needs to work with the private sector to support the development of voluntary standards in this area.”

The ad giant’s submission also suggests focusing on long-term strategies, as “dull short-term interventions can lead to further distortion and turmoil in the market.” It’s like swiping US and EU funding for new chip plants built and operated by existing Silicon Titans.

Chiplets are becoming more prevalent as modular ICs can be integrated into larger chips, allowing professionals and general features to be added with less effort. Chiplet’s current poster child is Intel’s next Ponte Vecchio accelerator, using 47 non-Chipzilla companies.

Given that Google’s silicon needs span the cloud and consumer devices, standardization could make it easier for businesses to get the kits they need.

Google isn’t the only one discussing criteria for submitting reviews.

However, Qualcomm’s submission worked at an old angle that the United States needed to dominate the open standards group.

“The federal government will support the participation of U.S. companies in global standards setting, and those standards will be set in a fair, impartial, balanced and consensus-based manner in accordance with the basic rules of due process. Must be guaranteed, “said the chip maker. ..

“At the peak of the current shortage, no node was supplying more than demand,” Qualcomm’s documentation added. The company elaborated on the fight to mitigate the shortfall, including making chips physically smaller, relying on “less-constrained fabs,” and changing product roadmaps.

The submission from South Korea’s SK Hynix claimed that its main products, DRAM and NAND, follow different market patterns and are therefore unaffected by the supply chain. According to the company, there are no delays or bottlenecks.

“There is rarely a shortage in the memory industry,” wrote Dan Kim, Chief Economist at SK Hynix.

Of the more than 150 submissions to the review, few provided much information. In most cases, I edited a public submission and created a private submission instead.

It’s not hard to imagine why. The Ministry of Commerce’s RFI voluntarily shares data on inventory, demand, delivery dynamics, book-to-billing ratios, strategies, and capacity expansion with producers, consumers, and intermediaries in all silicon supply chain participants. We asked them to do so and asked the respondents for their customers’ names.

The ministry said the only interest in the data was to understand how to serve the U.S. industry, but many industry insiders say the information they need is commercially confidential. I hesitated for some reason.

Both SK hynix and Samsung have acknowledged that they have minimized the submission of sensitive information about customer, sales and inventory details.

Indeed, reading the SK Hynix report can steadily remind us that the company processed sensitive information not only in words, but in edited comments on published submissions.

“I am grateful that the submission instructions provide enough flexibility to provide transparency to the supply chain without specifying the customer’s name or data and protect the interests of the customer,” said Hynix Kim. I am writing.

The submission of Taiwanese chip manufacturer TSMC was typical. It provided a proforma excel spreadsheet and cover letter, as well as a nearly blank excel file.

Taiwan-based multinational semiconductor giant said it would respond to a request from the U.S. Department of Commerce in late October, allowing the U.S. to take more effective sanctions against Chinese companies by knowing its customers in the Middle East. It was possible and expressed concern in Beijing that compliance could be effective. Represented “kneeling to the United States.”

