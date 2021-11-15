How the power of play connects and builds the mind





Let’s be the best! At Brookwood Elementary School in Forsyth County, Georgia, it’s not an empty tagline. It is a clear entity that creates empowerment for students and teachers and strengthens the three pillars of the school’s mission: connections, collaboration and understanding of concepts.

According to Educational Technology specialist Maureen, Brookwoods’ quarterly no-tech day of play and daily high-tech innovation stations are very good in their own right, with staff and students putting their minds and minds into the mission. There are only two ways. Paruzzi and Principal Tracy Smith. At SmartBriefs’ recent STEMPathways Summit, an enthusiastic trio explained how Brookwood combines all these components.

Set the stage with enthusiasm and intention

Good ideas often fail without full staff support and a strong school culture. Smith, Paluzzi, and Leonard know that creating that pairing is not a one-time task. You need to be careful every day. Brookwood begins with bright music played when staff and students arrive on campus. According to Smith, walking around the building every day hopes it will be great.

Go be awesome! Choose a meaningful motto like. It also helps, and it is not cleverly exchanged between teachers and students all day long.

But the umbrella of these and other tools is the Brookfields 7 Mindsets playbook. This is all possible and now is the time. This deeply rooted school culture is detailed on the school’s website and is constantly being strengthened. It builds a feeling of trust, attribution and importance in school for students. This enables the collaboration needed to support student learning, as well as a rigorous curriculum and high expectations to ensure a conceptual understanding.

Live and breathe SEL every day

The growing pandemic for educators is that students with problems, especially young students, sit still and stay focused for a long time. In addition, research shows that children can no longer play as they used to, Smith said. Previous generations played outside with their neighbors from after school until dinner, giving parentless, trial-and-error SEL lessons every day. Paluzzi pointed out that today’s students tend to play alone in front of the screen after school. Opportunities to develop these important skills are limited.

That’s why Brookwood staff not only schedule breaks twice a day for students, but also bring old-fashioned breaks four times a year that allow kids to experience them on the Day of Play. .. It is literally an unstructured, structured opportunity throughout the day, where children integrate grades for play and exploration, and work together for external activities and five academic, social and emotional learning. Or focus on the capabilities of CASEL. Besides persuading the students to interact with children they don’t know yet, staff can move away from the adult role by playing with them and building relationships with them at a completely different level. It is encouraged to have the opportunity to become a child again.

Lego allows teachers to occasionally create playpaths that allow several students to jump into the media center for a short time at a time to be creative and play collaborative board games with Lego. I can do it. Often, data personnel and other staff find elbows deep inside Lego when using their playpaths.

During play days, adults do not intend to intervene to navigate the problems that students have with each other. Children share their work when playing, be kind to others, work on teamwork skills, practice winning and losing gracefully, manage anger, learn from peers, teach and nurture each other. Believe and remember to be a family. Someone who can talk at any time.

Or, like Leonard putit, lose, smile, and do your best next time.

As a bonus, the students are moving happily and have less behavioral problems.

Expand SEL skills with STEM projects

The cooperation and creativity created by the Day of Play will be rewarded at the time of Innovation Station, one of the school’s specials. Students are invited to brainstorm school-related problems and enjoy using their STEM skills to find solutions individually or in small groups.

The current problem identified by the students is not enough indoor breaks, so teachers let students design and build games to play indoors using Google Slides and school 3D printers. In the middle of the library, circuits, marble orchids, and puzzles are scattered between the tables, creating an inspiring maker space with STEM carts containing items for older students to use as adult directors. I am.

Students divide the entire process into steps and create challenge cards for each.

Interdisciplinary learning often appears, like a two-student checker game that uses turtles and foxes as pieces and incorporates the natural habitat of the creatures into the board.

Trial and error is part of an exercise to help students understand how to shape ideas to match printer features and limitations, and how to troubleshoot and solve problems-the ball isn’t big enough, pegs. Holes such as those that do not fit. She was very excited and then very upset when a student figurine with a board game was first printed. She forgot to flatten their legs, and they couldn’t stand up. So she adopted the concept and went back to improve it and is still working on it almost five weeks later-it’s really in ownership, Leonard said.

Throughout, students learn that it’s okay if they have the same idea and enjoy seeing how they are approached differently. They share ideas with each other and generate more ideas. They show knowledge and practical communication skills when teachers ask instructed questions about problems, processes, and how the seven mindsets are incorporated into the results.

Brookwood teachers don’t talk much about test scores and milestones, Smith said. Because everything we do is based on standards.

She said these kids would do great things.

