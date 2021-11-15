Google messages working on the ability to highlight unread messages





This development was discovered by a recent beta version of the app, v10.6.240. Google often represents unread messages through such dots or notification badges on Android and iOS versions.

(Photo: Reuters)

Highlights Google Messages is testing a new way to highlight unread messages. A blue dot appears to the right of the timestamp of unread messages.

Gmail often represents unread messages through such dots and notification badges on Android and iOS versions. This feature is intended to highlight unopened messages and get the user's attention. Currently, Google messages show unread messages in bold, which users may miss.

The blue dot first reported by Android Police is similar to a notification badge and appears to the right of the message. Representing unread messages with dots is nothing new as it is used by various apps, including WhatsApp. Users can also mark a message as unread, reminding them that they have read the message again.

Earlier Google messages were reported to be testing the Nudge feature introduced in Gmail in 2018. The Nudge feature encourages users to follow up on emails that they consider important. According to Android Central, a new string found in the latest beta update of the Google Messages app suggests that the app will immediately highlight “messages you may have forgotten to reply to” at the top of your inbox. increase. You will also see “Messages that may require follow-up”. Google has also rolled out special features of messaging apps, such as automatic removal of OTPs and sorting of messages into categories. Google Messages allows users to automatically remove one-time passwords (OTPs) 24 hours after they are received.

On the other hand, the Gmail app for iOS is getting a new widget that has the same functionality as Android. Google shared a screenshot showing the sender and inbox containing the last three emails with subject. Google is aware that the new widget will display the user’s latest email sender and subject on the user’s home screen. Google says new widgets will be rolled out within a few weeks.

This development took place after Gmail for iOS deprecated previous versions of widgets. Google is also rolling out updates for Google Meet and Google Sheets. Google Meet for iOS now supports picture-in-picture support for iOS users to easily multitask.

