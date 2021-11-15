Free Download Clunky Hero Early Access





Clunky Hero Early Access Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Clunky Hero Early Access PC Game 2021 Overview Will the game be priced differently during and after Early Access?

“Yes, early access is about 30-40% cheaper than the full game. We may gradually increase the price, getting closer to the full version.”

How do you plan to involve the local community in your development process?

“Clunky Hero is a fun and whimsical Metroidvania game that deserves the number one spot in your game library. Not only does it offer polished gameplay, but it manages to stand out thanks to its fun and whimsical dialogues.”

Clunky Hero is a story-based Metroidvania platformer, with a touch of RPG and tons of humor. If you like a platform game where you have a funny story, you can talk with characters, solve side quests, find and buy items, change weapons and wearables, with cool hand-drawn backgrounds, presented in a very comical way, then Clunky Hero might be the game of your dreams! Features: * Nearly 40 different levels set in 7 different areas * 15+ interior design * 6 skills: double jump, dash, dive, hang on, range shot, blast attack * Collect 8 different bonus items in 3 additional slots to enhance skills Your character and abilities * Defeat powerful bosses * Fun dialogues and funny items / weapons * Trade items in different shops along the game * Various side missions to level up your character * Original music

In a village far, far away, a dull peasant Rufus was leading an ordinary life. The housekeeper was his wife, Bruneld, a smart and funny woman you wouldn’t exactly call “beautiful.” Life was beautiful and happy in the village, until one day he woke up to a magical error, and the villain began to spread his followers around the city, and did heinous acts against the people. The worst of it is Bruneld’s kidnapping. She was snatched from Rufus’ hands and imprisoned in Evil One’s castle. Transformed into a Blondie duck-faced girl doll and now spending all her time staring at herself in a small hand-held mirror, Rufus was determined to get her back, made a helmet out of a bucket and chose a broom as a weapon. Everyone is now calling him CLUNKY HERO, but he may be the only hope to defeat the villain no one wants to call him by name. Rufus is now on his journey to save his wife and the entire village!

Technical specifications of this version Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: English Download / reload set: Early Access

Before you start Clunky Hero Early Access Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

Requires 64-bit processor and OS: Win 7 Processor: i5-8250U @ 1.60 GHz (or equivalent) Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: Intel(R) UHD Graphics 620 (or equivalent) Storage: 1 GB Available space Clunky Hero Early Access Free Download

Click the button below to start early access to Clunky Hero. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

