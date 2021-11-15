Free Download Cyjin The Cyborg Ninja PLAZA





Cyjin The Cyborg Ninja PLAZA Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing and indie action game.

Cyjin Overview The Cyborg Ninja PLAZA PC Game 2021 Overview Imagine combining precise platforming challenge, pick-and-play gameplay, fast-paced action, neon Cyberpunk settings, and a ninja robot – all in one game. Put your keyboard and console away… it’s time to test your skills on the platform with your mouse! After suffering defeat at the hands of his archenemy, Shōgun, Cyjin is left to rust in a graveyard of robots. Cyjin wakes up under a mountain of scrap, and returns to the land of the living with one goal: to seek revenge on his enemies and make them pay the price.

Lightning fast reactions!

Not only are there path-blocking lasers or deadly ripples… there’s also a deadly army of yokai-inspired hostile robots. Can you find a way out? Equip your mouse to help Cyjin defeat the fearsome Shōgun!

Game features:

* Unique mouse-based Twitch control: Use lightning fast mouse movements to overcome obstacles and guide Cyjin. Choose a path, carefully pass the dangers and obstacles to survive. * Exciting Bosses: Intense battles that will challenge your skills! The traditional future of Urbanscape. * Challenging Puzzles: Puzzles require quick thinking and inhuman reflexes. Better start stretching those fingers!

Technical Specifications for this version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download Kit / PLAZAG Repackage File Name: Cyjin_The_Cyborg_Ninja_PLAZA.zip Game Download Size: 781 MBMD5SUM: 32489f84d0301217c0f907324dfccd84Sinja

Before you start Cyjin The Cyborg Ninja PLAZA free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* OS: Window 10 * Processor: Dual Core * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: Nvidia 450 GTS / Radeon HD 5750 or better * Storage: 16 GB Available space

Recommended:

* OS: Window 10 * Processor: Quad Core * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: Nvidia 450 GTS / Radeon HD 5750 or better * Storage: 16 GB Available space

Free Download Cyjin The Cyborg Ninja PLAZA

Click on below button to start Cyjin The Cyborg Ninja PLAZA. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://oceanofgames.com/cyjin-the-cyborg-ninja-plaza-free-download/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

