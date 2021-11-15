Build a Google Advertising Campaign for Success





Google Ads has implemented many changes this year. In most cases, more automation is needed. Google has streamlined the setting of how keyword match types trigger ads. Responsive search ads will soon become the default ad type and continue to improve your bidding strategy. The impact of these changes means that advertisers will need to rebuild their search campaigns.

However, the basics of paid search always apply. they are:

Create themed campaigns and ad groups. For example, a coffee table campaign should include ad groups that focus on oval coffee tables, round coffee tables, square coffee tables, and so on. Your ad group should only contain variations of core keywords. Oval coffee table ad groups can include keywords such as “oval coffee table,” “brown oval coffee table,” and “oval coffee table.” All ads in all ad groups must contain targeted keywords. Users who search for “oval coffee table” will see this keyword or a variation of the ad.

Here’s how to use these fundamentals to configure a paid search campaign in late 2021.

Match type

The modified partial match was a staple for advertisers. Advertisers could easily add a single keyword instance that would appear in different variations. The plus sign in front of each term tells Google that your ad should show if your query contains all the words in any order. For example, the modified partial match for “+ oval + coffee + table” will trigger an ad for the following query.

“Small oval coffee table”, “oval coffee table”, “oval coffee table”.

As of July 2021, advertisers cannot add modified partial match keywords. Instead, phrase matching includes a modified partial match feature. Google claims that phrase matches will display ads from the same query as the modified partial match, unless the word order changes meaning.

Therefore, new ad groups should take advantage of exact match and phrase match. Partial matches are useful for long-tailed queries or specific queries. The modified partial match keywords will continue to serve your ad, but with phrase matching behavior.

In short, Transition changed the partial match keyword to phrase match.

Responsive search advertising

RSA was launched in 2018. In this format, advertisers can include up to 15 headlines and 4 descriptive lines, and Google will automatically rotate and optimize based on conversion or bidding strategy goals. Most advertisers already have RSA in every ad group. However, as of June 30, 2022, you will not be able to create Extended Text Ads (ETAs), but legacy ETAs will continue to run.

Advertisers should use RSA only to create new ad groups. You don’t have to use ETA. Advertisers can pin assets to display three headlines and two descriptive lines in the exact order. For example, here are three headlines pinned to the Google Ads interface:

— —

And here is an example of an ad with those headlines.

The downside of using only three headlines and two descriptive lines is that Google may classify ad strength as poor and reduce impressions. At RSA, always try to include all 15 headings and 4 descriptive lines. Pin heading 1 or 2 so that your target keywords are always visible.

Advertisers who have not created RSA should apply high-performance ETA components. For example, use the highest conversion rate ETA messaging for the new RSA.

Smart bidding

Advertisers should use smart bidding unless they have a reason to avoid automation, such as ensuring that their average cost-per-click (CPC) does not exceed a certain amount. Smart bidding with an automated bidding strategy optimizes for specific goals. For example, the goal of increasing conversions can be applied with a “maximize conversions” bidding strategy using the option to set a target CPA.

Automatic bidding is powerful because it takes into account many auction time signals, such as the searcher’s operating system and search history. Many of these signals are not available to manual bidders.

Determine your target conversions, revenue, and clicks before adopting your bidding strategy. Review individual campaign data for the last 30-60 days to set your strategy. The more data you have, the better.

If your goal is to maximize your revenue with your advertising goal revenue, find your past ROAS. For 400%, start at this threshold. Launch with the ROAS required for a particular product type to make a profit. Adjust your goals later if necessary.

