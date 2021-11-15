All the latest Amazon features for your home: Alexa Together, “Hey, Disney” and more





Amazon

Amazon held its annual product event in October, announcing several new Amazon devices and features. I saw a new smart thermostat, a wall-mounted Echo Show 15, and Amazon Glowfor kids. There were more Blink products and a new Ring Alarm Pro service for live monitoring of your home while you’re on the go. The Always Home Cam drone has arrived and the robot Astro has stolen the show.

Behind these flashy new devices were some notable updates to the Alexa and Echo platforms themselves. Put together all the new things you’ll soon be able to do with your voice assistant.

“Hey Disney” Talk to Disney characters on Amazon

What’s New: Amazon has partnered with Disney to provide a special voice assistant for Echo devices. Saying “Hey, Disney” will soon unlock a whole new world of related content (sorry). This feature leverages Amazon’s new Amazon Custom Assistant program for third parties. Verizon made fun of using programs with upcoming smart displays and corresponding “Hi, Verizon” commands. (There are all Amazon wake words available except “Alexa”.)

Usage: The new Disney features focus on the Disney Hotel experience. This means that if you’re staying in a Disney hotel room with an Echo device (about 30,000 Echo Show 5s come to Disney’s facilities), you can: Find all sorts of information about your stay and surrounding facilities. According to Amazon, assistants can handle room requests, such as requesting additional towels, to assist with baggage and check-out. You can also answer questions about the resort, such as the departure time of the next bus to Epcot, the location of the Italian restaurant, and the opening and closing times of the park.

If you’re using Disney features at home, interactive games, stories, jokes, and singing voices are all delivered in tandem with the special character voices of popular Disney movies. This feature will be available next year as a paid add-on feature for hotel guests and for home Echo devices.

Importance: In addition to being a fun (but not annoying free) feature of your Echo device, it shows what the brand can do when it comes to creating custom assistants. In places such as hotels, restaurants and theme parks, your assistant may be available immediately during your visit. Disney features are first on the market, but certainly not the last.

Speed ​​up your home with the latest information on automation, security, utilities, networking and more.

Get a personalized experience with Visual ID Amazon / Screenshot

New: Amazon has announced Visual ID, a facial recognition feature designed to recognize you whenever you’re in front of your Echo Show camera. This allows Alexa to deliver personalized content. Available for Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation), Echo Show 10 (3rd Generation), and Echo Show 15. The EchoShow15’s AZ2 chip can handle computer vision (what the camera is looking at) and do it locally. A device without sending data to the cloud. Visual ID is optional and is off by default. To use this feature, you need to opt in and register your facial profile. The profile is not sent to other devices, the company said.

Usage: No special voice command is required for the visual ID. After opting in and registering your face, all you have to do is step into the camera view of the Echo Show. You will then be able to view personalized items such as to-do lists, sticky notes, calendar appointments, and recipes based on your dietary preferences.

Another thing to know: Amazon’s use of facial recognition technology in other smart home products has received a lot of backlash from privacy advocates. In December 2019, the personal information of thousands of Amazon Ring users was released. Later, Ring updated its security policy, mandating two-factor authentication, adding end-to-end video encryption, and introducing support for CAPTCHAs and authentication system apps. For more information, see CNET’s David Priest’s details on Ring’s current policy.

Custom Sound Train Alexa to hear certain noise in Amazon / CNET screenshots

What’s new: Alexa Guard can listen to glass breaking sounds, smoke, and CO2 alarm sounds, and randomize smart lights to make someone look like they’re at home. Amazon is adding custom sounds to its Echo devices, apart from Alexa Guard and the paid Alexa Guard Plus. Alexa learns a particular sound and what to do with it when it’s detected. This feature will be available next year.

Usage: I don’t know the details of how to train Alexa to listen to a sound yet, but once you run it, you can trigger a notification and a corresponding smart home response when the selected sound occurs. For example, if Alexa hears the doorbell ringing, the smart light bulb in your home may flash or you may be notified on your favorite device.

Alexa Guard Details: Alexa Guard Plus is a paid subscription for Echo devices. For $ 5 / month or $ 49 / year, it includes automatic deterrence features such as a 24-hour helpline, alerts when the device hears footsteps, door closures, broken glass, and dog barks from smart speakers. ..

Widget Customize Echo Show on Amazon

New: For Echo Show devices, Amazon has announced a widget. These handy on-screen information blocks can be customized and rearranged for your home, or especially if you’re using the Echo Show 15 with a visual ID. Widget options include calendars, recipe recommendations to eat, deliveries to track packages, smart home favorites to control your most frequently used devices, and sticky notes for quick reminders.

Usage: The Echo Show display has been redesigned to support widgets. You can drag and drop it onto the main screen using the gallery of customizable widgets. Select a widget and customize the settings to allow you to add widgets to the bottom two-thirds of your Show device.

Please wait: Widgets are not just for Alexa features created by Amazon. Developers can create their own widgets, so expect to see more widgets in the coming months from third-party developers and their Alexa skills.

Alexa Together Take care of your loved ones at Amazon

What’s New: Amazon’s Care Hub isn’t entirely new, with a free custom alert service for caregivers launched in 2020. The company uses Alexa Together, an expensive $ 20 / month subscription service, to expand its care offers for the elderly and their dependents. Enables emergency alerts and responses.

This includes hands-free access to an emergency helpline dedicated to emergency response, and compatibility with ATS and Vayyar’s third-party fall detection devices. The remote assist feature allows caregivers to set reminders, manage shopping lists, set music services, and more. Amazon is offering Alexa Care Hub users a free year and plans to launch it later this year.

Usage: You can ask Alexa to ask for help in contacting emergency response personnel and send alerts to notify your family. Next year, additional family members will be able to connect to their accounts and operate these features for their loved ones on their devices.

Similar technologies: Such safety services are gradually gaining momentum in the smart device market. Apple Watch Series 4 started wearable in 2018 when it was launched at Fall Detection. The same can happen more as updates continue, as cameras and displays are saturating the market.

Chris Monroe / CNET to remove data from the cloud with on-device processing

What’s New: The Amazon Echo and Echo Show 10 launched in 2020 feature Amazon’s AZ1 neural processing chip. The chip can process voice and voice data locally and keep recordings away from the cloud. Amazon finally gives you the option to choose local processing in your data settings. This option will be available in future Echo Show 15.

How to use: You can access this new setting in the Alexa app. If you select local processing, the audio recording will be processed and then automatically deleted. However, the transcription of the text will continue to be sent to the cloud and will be retained in the Alexa app until you decide to remove it manually.

Importance: As mentioned earlier, Amazon’s reputation for data privacy is ambiguous at best. Increasing user control over voice-recorded data is the first step in the right direction for the long-deferred Echo device.

Amazon Ultrasound Alexa Routine Don’t Say Much

New: Ultrasound routines are now available on the latest Echo and Echo Dot speakers. Google uses this same technology on smart devices, and Alexa had presence sensing before the event, which was a camera based on an echo show device. Amazon is adding ultrasound sensing to start routines around your home as you move in and out of the room.

Usage: You can set up motion-based routines in the Alexa app. The device emits inaudible ultrasonic waves from the speaker and bounces off nearby objects to detect movement. When motion is detected, the routine is triggered. For example, turn on the light when you enter the room, or turn off the device when you are not nearby.

Possibility: This feature is tied to Amazon’s focus on ambient computing. The idea is that the device does things more and more autonomously, without having to say “Alexa” for every little thing. Ultrasonic presence sensing is a good example of this and can be the key to actually automating smart homes without voice commands.

You can read more about everything that comes to Alexa on the Amazon blog post.

