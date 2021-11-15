Microsoft blocks Edge Deflector to force Windows 11 users to Edge





Microsoft has already made it difficult to switch the default browser in Windows 11 and is now taking it one step further by blocking apps such as EdgeDeflector. Third-party apps such as EdgeDeflector and Firefox provide a workaround for Microsoft, even if your default browser isn’t Edge.[スタート]I’m forcing Edge to be used in menu search results.

Microsoft has Windows 10 and Windows 11 users[スタート]Forced Edge and its Bing search engine in menu search results and added a new widget panel for Windows 11. This is a frustrating part of Windows and does not respect the default browser choice. With EdgeDeflector, you can work around these restrictions and use the default browser of your choice.[スタート]You can open the search results in the menu.

The EdgeDeflector block first appeared in the initial preview build of Windows 11 last week. The block looked like a bug at first, but Microsoft has confirmed that changes will arrive for all Windows 11 users with software updates arriving within the next few weeks. Microsoft has decided to prevent app developers from calling the Microsoft-Edge protocol link. This is currently limited to Edge browsers.

In Windows 11, it’s difficult to set a default app.

Windows has openly enabled applications and services on the platform, including various web browsers, a Microsoft spokeswoman said in a statement to The Verge. At the same time, Windows also provides a specific end-to-end customer experience on both Windows 10 and Windows 11. The search experience from the taskbar is an example of an end-to-end experience that is not designed to be redirected. If you notice an inappropriate redirect, we will issue a fix.

This fix is ​​part of a future update for Windows 11 that arrived late Friday for beta and release preview users, and EdgeDeflector developers aren’t happy with Microsoft’s changes. EdgeDeflector developer Daniel Aleksandersen said in an important blog post last week that these are no longer the behavior of attentive companies interested in their products. Microsoft is not a good administrator of the Windows operating system. Prioritize advertising, bundleware, and service subscriptions over user productivity.

Microsoft doesn’t explain why it suddenly started blocking EdgeDeflector and other apps, but it’s pretty clear. Aleksandersen explains that 500,000 EdgeDeflector users were probably just annoying to Microsoft. However, last month, both Brave and Firefox web browsers announced that they had copied or had the EdgeDeflectors feature on their roadmap.

With 200 million users in Firefox, it could get Microsoft’s attention and lead you to patch this workaround. Mozilla is again not impressed with Microsoft’s block.

Firefox in the Microsoft Store does not include a workaround for the default browser.

People deserve a choice. They should have the ability to set defaults easily and easily, and their choice of default browser should be respected, a Mozilla spokesman said in a statement to The Verge. .. We’ve been working on code that launches Firefox when the Microsoft-Edge protocol is used by users who have already selected Firefox as their default browser. With recent changes to Windows 11, this planned implementation is no longer possible.

Mozilla has also implemented its own workaround to quickly and easily configure Firefox as the default browser for Windows 10 and Windows 11 with a single click. This is a feature that Microsoft has limited to the Edge browser. The Mozilla workaround is available for versions of Firefox downloaded from the web, but when you download Firefox from the Microsoft Store, there is no default browser workaround.

A Mozilla spokeswoman explains that Firefox ships the MSIX package with the Windows Store, allowing Windows 10 and Windows 11 users to download Firefox from the store. MSIX packages run in a Windows package environment. The aspects of the Windows environment that Firefox depends on when the user selects Firefox as the default browser do not work in the MSIX environment.

Microsoft’s changes here are terrible, especially the changes in Windows 11 that make it more difficult to switch the default browser in the first place. Its aggressive strategy reminds us of the ugly antitrust battle to bundle Internet Explorer with Windows. Microsoft also faced multiple fines in Europe for its anti-competitive Internet Explorer bundle, including a $ 730 million fine for antitrust violations in 2009.

The strangest part of Microsoft forcing people to use Edge and ignoring Windows browser defaults is that Microsoft Edge is a good browser. Microsoft does not have to force users to use it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/11/15/22782802/microsoft-block-edgedeflector-windows-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos