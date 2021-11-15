Google Cloud and Genesys help organizations better connect customer experiences





San Francisco and Sunnyvale, Calif., November 15, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Genesys and Google Cloud, global cloud leaders in customer experience orchestration, today announce an expansion of strategic partnerships to help organizations connect customer support and experience. Did. A more decentralized digital world.

Tony Bates, CEO and Chairman of Genesys, said: “Consumers have the power to instantly change the relevance of the organization’s future trajectory to the industry.“ To succeed in this new customer-driven situation, businesses provide the personalized experience people want. We need to. Google is a pioneer in deep consumer knowledge. Partnering with such innovators will be a real transformation for customers and employees around the world. ”

To help organizations embrace changing expectations from consumers, Genesys brings the Genesys Multicloud CXTM solution to Google Cloud, allowing organizations to deploy private editions of the Customer Experience Platform on Google Cloud’s trusted, secure and scalable infrastructure. will do so. Genesys Multicloud CX Private Edition gives organizations access to an open multi-cloud path to embrace the next steps in the evolution of customer experience (CX) on Google Cloud infrastructure.

Genesys also plans to deepen its integration with Google Cloud Contact Center AI (CCAI), BigQuery, and Kubernetes Engine (GKE). With these tight integrations across multiple Google Cloud services and technologies, organizations prioritize real-time streaming events and historical data from across their business for governance, control, and customization across multiple private and public cloud environments. Can be used with.

“Today’s consumers expect instantly great service experiences with the click of a mouse or a tap on their smartphone,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “The partnership with Genesys helps companies and service teams build the future of digital customer service by combining artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics to deliver the best possible results for consumers.”

Based on a multi-year partnership, the two companies will work together on next-generation applications for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data analytics to enable organizations to deliver even more powerful, intuitive, and responsive experiences. Create a solution. By integrating Genesys and AI experience orchestration capabilities, Google Cloud machine learning and data analytics capabilities, the two companies will be able to handle customer journeys, automated customer care, predictive customer satisfaction, AI-driven multi-factor authentication, unique conversations, and more. Develop new solutions in the field. A channel that leverages Google search, maps, and other services.

In addition, Genesys has enabled organizations to directly access Genesys customer experience solutions through Chrome OS by embedding them in their Chrome web browser. This means that you can access it from any web page that your agent might use during the day, so you can quickly find the best information to help your customers.

Organizations are already aware of the strategic benefits of connecting Google Cloud and Genesys across their business, from marketing campaigns to logistics management, staffing, and employee interactions. Providing such a dynamic experience provides current and future competitive differentiators. According to Gartner, “[b]In 2026, the basic buying and selling experience will be commoditized and the business will be differentiated based on the connected experience of customers and employees. (Gartner, “Future of Work Trends: Top 3 Customer Experience Trends,” October 18, 2021, Don Scheibenreif, Tori Paulman)

Industry leaders such as Electrolux and Woolworths, as well as federal, state, and local public sector agencies are all already on the path to change with Genesys and Google Cloud. For example, Australia’s largest food retailer, Woolworths, has integrated the Genesys platform with Google Cloud Dialogflow to build a smart IVR and create Olive, a super-efficient virtual assistant with conversational AI. Combined with the smart search feature developed by Woolworths using the Genesys open API, customers can now easily say “Orange is not included in the order”. Olive then cross-checks, processes the refund, and sends a confirmation text to the customer. Thanks to Olive, thousands of customer interactions are handled end-to-end, allowing Woolworths customer service teams to spend more time resolving more complex inquiries.

Alex Colorado, Woolworths’ conversational AI engineering manager, said: “We developed Olive, a voicebot by integrating the Genesys platform with Google Cloud Dialogflow so that contact centers can manage call and chat inflows. With conversational AI capabilities, we’re more customer-focused. Together, customers feel natural to them in any way. “

In addition, energy company American Electric Power leverages the insights created by the Genesys and Google Cloud partnership to provide customers with a more seamless and personalized experience.

Google Cloud CCAI is now available as a native integration for Genesys Multicloud CX and through the Genesys Cloud CXTM platform App Foundry. The Genesys Multicloud CX Private Edition will be available worldwide on the Google Kubernetes Engine within the next 90 days.

