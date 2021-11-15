Medtronic leverages top leaders in digital and healthcare technology to drive enterprise transformation





Jeff Martha, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Medtronic, said: “The appointment of these executives will continue to drive Medtronic’s transformation by bringing external thinking, new skills and abilities, and diverse perspectives to already talented leadership teams.”

Bob Hoskins, Head of Global Strategy Hopkins will join as Head of Global Strategy. Hopkins is from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and has been Managing Director since 2008, responsible for the medical technology industry, including Medtronic. Hopkins has been working with the medical technology industry for over 25 years. He has been the number one analyst in the sector for the past three years in an annual survey of institutional investors and has been ranked among the top three in the last 17 years.

Hopkins will partner with Medtronic’s senior leadership in the areas of strategy, business development, capital development and investor communications. His broad global perspective, including insights into companies, technologies and trends affecting the healthcare and healthcare technology industries, will help Medtronic continue to navigate the rapidly evolving industry.

Head of Global Digital Innovation, Mei Jiang joined Medtronic from Iron Mountain to be Senior Vice President, Global Head of Innovation, Products and Solutions.

Prior to Iron Mountain, he spent six years at HP, most recently responsible for digital innovation and business transformation, and founder / CEO of a management consulting startup at Cisco. Since 2000, she has led three start-ups to accelerate growth and has joined multiple boards of Silicon Valley start-ups.

Jiang is a member of the Forbes Technology Council and a founding member of the “Chief”. A private network designed for female leaders who raise their VP level through the CEO to enhance their experience in the C Suite.

In her new role, Jiang works with leaders across the organization to globally test, extend and accelerate Medtronic’s data, digitization and AI strategies. This work involves using data and AI to enhance internal processes and establishing new business models that leverage existing features and technologies. She uses data and AI insights to transform the company’s core markets and businesses, establishing the enterprise-wide capabilities and resources needed to support this transformation.

Harry “Skip” Kyle, President of the Cranial and Spinal Cord Technology Operating Unit, joined Medtronic from Smith & Nephew to serve as President of the Global Orthopedic Business, a business of the company’s reconstructive arthroplasty, robotics, trauma, and limbs. Was in charge of. Kiil has extensive experience in spine and orthopedics, a deep understanding of the international market, and the expertise to leverage technology to create and deliver a large integrated ecosystem.

Previously, he was Executive Vice President and President of Global Commercial Operations at NuVasive, Inc. He was also the Director of Surgery in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Russia in the Archon Eye Care Division of Novartis Corporation. Leading the commercial transformation of the surgical business across growth markets in developed and emerging markets. Prior to joining Archon, Kyle worked for Stryker Corporation for 12 years, playing several leading roles, including Vice President and General Manager of Europe and General Manager of Japan.

In his new role, Kiil is responsible for driving innovation, delivering treatments to markets around the world faster and more effectively, and fostering a strong culture within Cranial and Spinal Technologies.

Mira Sahney, President of Pelvic Health Operating Unit Sahney, brings over 25 years of executive leadership experience in the development and commercialization of innovative medical technologies across gynecology, otolaryngology, orthopedics, and medical robotics. Sahney leverages her deep background in M ​​& A, product marketing, and commercial strategy to guide the Pelvic Health operating unit into the future of an increasingly competitive incontinence market.

Sahney has joined Medtronic from Hyalex Orthopedics, an emerging medical device company based in Lexington, Massachusetts, and has been CEO and board member since 2017. In this position she formed an investment syndicate and built the world. -Class organization.

Prior to Hyalex, Sahney played many business leadership roles at Smith + Nephew, including Senior Vice President and General Manager of Otorhinolaryngology and Gynecology. She also led the sale of Smith & Nephew’s gynecological business to Medtronic in 2016.

Prior to joining Smith & Nephew, Myomo, Inc., an award-winning medical robot startup published in 2017. Was President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of. Her early careers included various supply chain, engineering, Flow International, BMW Group, Boeing strategy, product management, product development, research and software roles.

In her new role, Sahney is responsible for fostering a strong culture within Pelvic Health, driving innovation and expanding access to more patients around the world.

About the idea of ​​Medtronic Bold. Bold action. We are Medtronic. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Medtronicplc is one of the world’s leading healthcare technology companies that boldly attacks the most difficult health problems facing humanity by searching for and finding solutions. Our mission to relieve pain, restore health and extend lifespan brings together a global team of over 90,000 enthusiastic people across 150 countries. Our technology and treatments treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robots, insulin pumps, surgical instruments, patient monitoring systems and more. Backed by our diverse knowledge, our insatiable curiosity, and our desire to help all those in need, we bring innovative technologies that change the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Offers. Expect more from us as we enhance insight-based care, people-first experience, and better results for our world. In everything we do, we do extraordinary engineering. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), please visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as described in Medtronic’s periodic report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from expected results.

contact address:

Erica store

Ryan Weispfenning

public relations

Public relations activities for investors

+ 1-763-526-8478

+ 1-763-505-4626

Source Medtronic plc

