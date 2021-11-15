Microsoft Xbox at 20: Looking Back at the Original 2001 Review





The original Xbox game console was launched in the United States 20 years ago on November 15, 2001. The launch was a bet for Microsoft, which was (and probably now) known for its software advantages over innovative hardware.

Sony, Nintendo, and Sega were the main living room console players at the time, centered on the PlayStation 2, which was released a year ago in 2000. Since then, multi-generation consoles on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo have attracted attention and are the entertainment dollar. The competition continues, past the first birthdays of both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Of these platforms, Microsoft’s Xbox is probably the one that blurs the line between game consoles and entertainment devices. Twenty years later, the latest Xbox Series X and Series S versions still work on key directives. These are Trojan horses that allow you to hide your multimedia PC in your living room.

To put that original Xbox console into context, I’ve reverted to the original CNET review text published in late 2001. The review was written by Darren Gladstone, a former CNET editor who has known since at least the early 2000s. Since then, Darren has worked for companies such as 2K Games and Telltale Games, connecting with the gaming industry. I asked him to review and annotate his original review, thinking 20 years from now.

For readability, I’ve copied and reformatted the original review below and inserted Darren’s new commentary throughout.

Microsoft Xbox Review

Published November 14, 2001

LikeBest Internal Specifications Built-in Broadband Adapter Support for 8GB hard drive high resolution display for music and saved game storage. There is no separate kit progressive scan DVD playback that is big and bulky needed to unlock the DVD viewing features you don’t like.

Conclusion: The Xbox is the most versatile console and is a perfect complement to your home theater system.

Microsoft’s Xbox is a Trojan horse. The company has conquered the desktop and now seems to be trying to sneak a PC into the living room. Yes, this black giant in the system looks and works like a video game console-and it’s state-of-the-art. But with built-in support for high-speed networks, 8 GB hard drives, DVD playback capabilities, and HDTV display support, Xbox doesn’t just play games.

Darren Gladstone, 2021: It was like this loud barking device that sat there and dared to keep out of the home entertainment center. It was designed like a “car fish tail” and was big, bold and serious. It demanded attention, and of course it is.That “Duke” controller [the nickname for the oversized first-gen Xbox gamepad] I liked it and disliked it. It’s a very big controller, with this huge X in the middle, it didn’t do anything at all. Yes, I understand. It is cool. But it’s like having a horn on a handle that doesn’t really work. It’s so ridiculous that I look back on it lovingly and laugh above all else. It was just above it, and it was like a symbol of the entire Xbox.

No small feat

With a front-loading disc tray, two buttons, and four face-decorating controller ports, this huge case looks like home among other home theater components. Inside this 8-pound box is the power of a PC (733MHz Intel processor, 64MB of RAM and a custom Nvidia graphics board, NV2A) and the heart of a video game console. Still, it’s as great as all that processing power, but what’s on the screen really matters.

Video enthusiasts will appreciate that the Xbox works on HDTVs as well as standard 4: 3 TVs. If you have an HD-enabled set, you can configure your Xbox to output 480p, 720p, and 1,080i signals with the game’s normal or widescreen (16: 9) aspect ratio. The Xbox can generate 1,080i images, but games such as Halo and Dead or Alive 3 haven’t been optimized to that high level yet. Still, the image is crisp and crisp. Complementing this visual horsepower is the fact that the Xbox supports 5.1 Dolby Digital Surround Sound and offers 256 simultaneous audio channels like never before in a gaming system. All of this makes some of the richest and most realistic experiences you’ll see in video games.

Microsoft didn’t have a lot of great games. There was Halo locked in to the Xbox, pulled away from Bungie, which he was trying to make for his PC. I remember telling a cover story with the original Halo, which was supposed to be a PC game at the time.

There was this competition set [between the Xbox and PlayStation 2].. But this was such a bold first step that Microsoft will remember it for generations. What the hell was this company looking for to get to know PC software and word processing software about games? And people forgot the fact that it had the entire gaming department making PC games forever.

However, to get the most out of your system, you will need to spend additional cash on optional accessories. Like all consoles, the Xbox comes with a composite video cable and RCA audio output. However, to improve audio and video performance, you’ll need to purchase the $ 15 Advanced AV Pack with S-Video connector and optical digital audio jack. The $ 20 high-definition AV pack offers optical digital audio jacks in addition to component video connectors (Y, Pb, Pr). And how about playing a DVD? Unlike the PS2, which plays DVDs out of the box, you have to pay an additional $ 30 for the DVD movie playback kit. (Note to video enthusiasts: Keep that progressive scan DVD player, as the Xbox doesn’t output movies at 480p, even with additional kits.)

There is a multimedia kit, and there is the fact that the component cable and the composite cable were in different boxes. When you finally get the right HDTV, you may want to take the time to upgrade. Those were thoughtful decisions. Some may think they just dim you with nickel, but I’m actually saying don’t buy it if you don’t need this particular component in your system I thought it was a very smart way to do it. But when you’re ready, you can do it.

Darren’s original 2001 Xbox console in 2021.

Living Room Darren Gladstone PC Benefits

Microsoft will force you to pay for unlocking some features, including some PC-like things that you can’t find on competing systems. First, it has a built-in Ethernet adapter for broadband multiplayer games, whether you’re using a cable modem, DSL, or office LAN. For an additional $ 50, you can purchase Microsoft’s Xbox Live Starter Kit. This allows you to play the game online for free for a year (requires broadband connection). Some, but not all, titles are Xbox Live-enabled.

At that time, not everyone was using broadband. You may have had to go to your office to use broadband. So that was one of the things Microsoft really thought about the future. Yes, there used to be an online game service. With Compuserve or such nonsense, Dreamcast had a 56k modem. At first, Xbox Live was free. It seems that Microsoft said, “The first taste is free. Give it a try and see what you think.” He said he needed this if he started adding features and eventually wanted to play multiplayer. And at that point, the company justified it by making it a more robust experience. I realized that the future is to own a network that supports everything.

The console also has a built-in 8GB hard drive, so you don’t have to buy an expensive memory card to store your game progress. (You can use your own memory card to share files with friends.) That hard drive also opens up several other possibilities. To get started, the game doesn’t have to read all the information about the game from the disc, and the level can be cached on a fast hard drive, which makes the game load faster. Another advantage of fringes is that you can drop an audio CD into the unit and copy the songs to the drive. You can then use the console to play the music instead of looking for the CD. Unfortunately, you can’t install the entire game disc.

At that time, there were many things that I thought, “Of course!” Something like an internal hard drive. I remember loading the audio CD into my Xbox, so I had my own soundtrack. But I also remember calling Microsoft. Why can’t I load the game from disk to hard drive to speed up the load? In retrospect, it wasn’t flashy, but the internal hard drive was very important.

For the Xbox, price is no longer an issue. The $ 199 Xbox is currently priced at the same price as the PlayStation 2, which is about $ 50 more expensive than the GameCube. Obviously, the Xbox has a lot of internal power and some unique features that competing systems don’t have: hard drives, Ethernet adapters, HDTV 720p and 1080i support. Is it a better choice than the PS2? The PS2 currently has a number of great games, as well as PS2-only titles such as Grand Theft Auto Vice City, but most of the top games are released simultaneously on the Xbox, and the console has its own talents such as Mech. There is a title dedicated to Xbox. Assault. Overall, the Xbox is perfect for anyone who offers excellent graphics, demands the best audio and video performance from their system, and has audiovisual components such as surround sound packages that complement it.

The original Xbox really pulled that Babe Ruth-it swung pointing at the fence. Microsoft has fulfilled so many promises that you must respect them. There is now a dispute between Apple, Sony, Microsoft and other companies with set-top boxes that they want to install in their living room over the superiority of home entertainment systems. It’s interesting that even at that time, Microsoft was sowing the seeds without actually calling them “entertainment systems.”

Darren’s 2001 review correctly identified the importance of both online gaming platforms and multimedia entertainment and integrating games into one device. In the 2020 review of the Xbox Series X, I followed the same thread. “If anything, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X shrinks, tweaks, and completes what worked well on the Xbox One line. The PlayStation 5 Xbox Series X is its classic at the expense of everything else. A game-at-heart machine that bends the skill of the game pad, a more comprehensive console-as ecosystem dedicated to multimedia, community, cloud games, and cross-platform continuity.

Other game advice

