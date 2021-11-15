Apex Legends developers have “things in mind” to tackle the ever-growing list of weapons





The first moment of Apex Legends can feel like a lottery. When landing in a disputed area at the start of a match, landing near a good weapon makes the difference between winning the battle, gaining momentum throughout the game, and returning directly to the start lobby. We all participated in the early battle for P2020, but were defeated by L-Star. Respawn Entertainment believes that early melee attacks are essential to balance, but has “things in mind” to tackle the ever-growing list of weapons.

One player used Twitter to ask Apex Legends Associate Live Balance Designer John Larson to remove weapons such as the P2020, 30-30 Repeater, and Bocek Bow to help distribute the loot pool. “You get it back. I’m curious about Bosek,” Larson says. “we[‘ve] I had things in mind. We know that we can’t keep releasing weapons without considering the condition of the loot pool. “

Another player has come up with the idea of ​​landing the P2020 on everyone, but I don’t think it will. “This was a hot topic when implementing the starter kit,” says Larson. “I objected to it because the tuned team was able to quickly wipe the solo with the disputed drops. It’s already a common strategy at high ranks. The first gun scramble is for everyone. Spends some time to react. “

Larson didn’t share details about when some of the changes the developers have in mind can be seen, but there are other tweaks along the way. Principal level designer Rodney Reece has revealed that the new Stormpoint map has undergone some tweaking “long before the end of the season.”

