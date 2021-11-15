The US state corrects complaints against Google. Unity acquires Weta Digital





Today’s Exchange Wire News Digest: The US state is amending its antitrust allegations against Google. Unity acquired Weta Digital in the Metaverse race. NFT has announced the release of a beta version by Niftify.

U.S. State Corrects Complaint Against Google

A group of US states, centered on Texas, have filed an amended complaint against Alphabets Google in an antitrust proceeding. The amendment accuses Big Tech of breaking antitrust laws, using exclusive and compulsory tactics to strengthen businesses that are already thriving with unfair efforts to drive competition. I am. The document claims that Google is guilty of antitrust evil and seeks to ensure that they are no longer evil.

One of the specific exploitation strategies used by tech giants was designed by the gTrade team to manipulate bids belonging to small business advertisers. Named Book Price Optimization, this program was created to dynamically adjust Google’s minimum price per purchaser based on the amount you actually pay. You can access it from the user ID of the publisher. The document states that Google eliminates competition by using inside information to win the auction.

Project Bernanke is another anti-competitive scheme pursued by Google, highlighted in the revised proceedings. This scheme is said to have been created by a technical entity in 2013 to use bid data to provide unique ad purchase benefits.

The tech giant is already facing a number of proceedings, including those by the Department of Justice from monopoly practices. Most recently, Google has appealed 2.4 billion (2.05 billion) proceedings over search results and has been dismissed by the EU General Court in Luxembourg. Google is reportedly planning to appeal to the judiciary court.

Unity Acquires Weta Digital in Metaverse Race

Unity Technologies, an American video game software development platform, has acquired the technology elements of visual effects company Weta Digital, especially art tools and core pipelines, in a large transaction of over US $ 1.6 billion (1.19 billion). Weta Digital’s visual effects artists have reportedly entered WetaFX and will continue as a standalone platform.

The hugeness of this acquisition shows that video game developers intend to catch up with the fast-moving ecosystem. Their rival, Epic Games, received a lot of attention this year due to its Apple vs Epic proceedings and its dedication to achieving the Metaverse in the US $ 1 billion (744 million) funding round announced earlier this year. I collected it.

With the announcement of this recent acquisition, Unity naturally aims to hang the idea of ​​building the Metaverse and provide tools to maximize the potential of the Metaverse. They believe that whatever the Metaverse is, it will be built by content creators just like you. This acquisition represents a surge in gaming platforms hoping to develop the Metaverse after Zuckerbergs’ focus has been fixed on this concept.

In its news release, Unity believes it’s just the beginning of a huge need for games, movies, and even more, rich, interactive, and compelling 3D content.

NFT Beta Launched by Niftify

Niftify Limited LLC, a comprehensive NFT platform, has announced the launch of a beta version of a new product that will allow users to create, buy, sell and exchange NFTs. With this launch, creators, collectors, traders, gamers and businesses will be able to test this new marketplace. Niftify has also sold out the first batch of its exclusive BFT collection using rapper Ice-T. This is a collection related to the latest launch.

NFT growth has skyrocketed in recent months, with sales in the first half of 2021 exceeding US $ 2.5 billion (1.9 billion) and July alone exceeding US $ 1.2 billion (893 million). Major brands such as Coca-Cola, which sold a four-piece collection in July and donated the proceeds to Special Olympics International, jumped into this trend.

“Although the concept of digital collectives has evolved into a mainstream move, many NFT marketplaces are complex, require deep trading knowledge and programming skills, and users can only buy in cryptocurrencies, which keeps new customers away. Traders, even experienced people can take time, “commented Bruni Ver, co-founder and CEO of Niftify. “We are proud to provide an innovative and viable alternative to existing platforms that eliminates these complications and makes the NFT market accessible to everyone,” he adds.

