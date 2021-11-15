AARP, T. RowePrice, QED Kick Off Community, Targeting Over 50 Markets at $ 8.3T – TechCrunch





Technology for seniors, such as healthcare, fintech and entertainment, isn’t new, but they say a new community of start-ups, investors and global industry leaders is a $ 8.3 trillion opportunity. Is shining light on.

AARP’s Age Tech Collaborative is T. It brings together organizations such as RowePrice, Walgreens, Cooley and QED Investors to extend its startup products and tools and place them in front of AARP’s 38 million members.

The collaboration began with 50 participating startups, including Voiceitt, Rendever, Trust & Will, and Mighty Health. Companies have the advantage of six testbeds to try out their products, allowing them to bounce off ideas from top companies with more than 10 investors, venture capitalists and more than 50 communities and service providers.

Andy Miller, senior vice president of innovation and product development at AARP, told TechCrunch that purchasing power over the age of 50 is already $ 8.3 trillion, but is expected to triple in 30 years.

According to Miller, the idea came from his accelerator, the AARP Innovation Lab, which attracted about 30 companies but failed to provide access to AARP membership. Instead, organizations have begun to think of ways to give startups a way to scale. This includes finding pilot opportunities and partnering with companies that are willing to test their products.

AARP was also receiving calls from venture capital firms eager to join organizations in startups and other accelerator programs targeting more than 50 markets.

According to Miller, the need to integrate this ecosystem was huge. In this demographic, 10,000 people turn 65 every day, and the oldest millennials are 50 to 10 years old. Although there are financial incentives, our people are socially superior because they can reach a better age. Leverage the power of AARP, the ultimate connector with a unique perspective on venture capital, enterprises and start-ups. If someone should win the age stack, it must be AARP. We all want to succeed.

Other organizations are also working in the technological arena of the era in search of suboptimal innovations, including Aging 2.0, but startups continue to fund a variety of products and services. For example, Bold raised $ 7 million earlier this year for a fitness program for seniors.

On the other hand, before the pandemic, technology for the elderly was convenient, but now it’s absolutely necessary to live your best life, he added. Elderly people needed to be more accustomed to technology, from having to scan a QR code to access restaurant menus to booking telemedicine with a doctor.

In addition to these two areas, Miller recognizes innovation in categories such as Voiceitt’s technology to decipher growls and sounds to turn on lights, and FinTech using products such as intergenerational financial planning. I am.

Fintech is also one of the areas of interest for Nigel Morris, managing partner of QED Investors.

You need to understand retirement options, whether they give money to their children, and whether people no longer want to retire at the age of 60 and go to the beach, but want to take advantage of the gig economy. He said.

QED is investing in four era tech companies, including Freewill, a software for managed donations, and True Link, which helps caregivers manage their finances.

Companies are thinking about this issue, and Morris added that it’s time. This population is classically uncool and is overlooked because many investors do not understand it. There are so many opportunities and AARP that puts this together is great. Being a founding member is the feather in our head.

