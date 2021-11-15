New iPad accessory adds auxiliary eye tracking





The TD Pilot is an iPad case that adds auxiliary eye tracking and a wheelchair mount. There is also a rear display to communicate with people in the same room.

Tobii Dynavox

Eye tracking has allowed people with symptoms such as paralysis, cerebral palsy, and ALS to connect to a computer for years. The new iPad accessory, created by Swedish eye tracking company Tobii Dynavox, does the same for Apple tablets.

Tobii Dynavox is a subset focused on Tobii’s independent assistive devices, which also manufactures eye tracking technology for gaming laptops, business devices and AR-VR headsets. The company has been offering Windows-based auxiliary gaze tracking products for years, but with new iPad compatibility. TD Pilot’s line-of-sight tracking technology is completely focused on interaction. When you look around, a large circular cursor moves instantly, and if you keep looking at any place for a while, it works like clicking to press a button or opening an app.

Get the CNET Apple Report Newsletter

Receive the latest news and reviews about Apple products, iOS updates, and more. Delivered on Friday.

TD Pilot takes advantage of iPad OS 15’s additional support for line-of-sight tracking input using Apple’s AssistiveTouch tool. Eye tracking can be used in any app or across the iPad OS. The sturdy case has a speaker, a camera, an infrared sensor for eye tracking, and a rear display for sending messages to others in the room. This is a prescription-only device and is currently available for ordering.

The device works on a variety of iPads, but Tobii Dynavox says it works best with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Eye tracking technology is ideally used on displays larger than 12 inches. As a result, the company is not currently working on a similar tool for the iPhone.

“We’ve already created a basically joystick and finger-controlled iPad-based solution, but until very recently, eye tracking wasn’t something you could do with an iPad or iPad OS,” said Frederik Rubin, CEO of Tobii Dynavox. I told CNET. “This is probably not the Holy Grail for everyone, but the iPad meets many of the requirements of many.”

TD Snap, a line-of-sight tracking-based communication app running on TD pilots.

Tobii Dynavox

The case is an insured, medically scrutinized device specifically designed for applications such as wheelchair mounting. This accessory supports an existing Tobii symbol-based communication app called TD Snap and a new speech generator called TDTalk that translates typed messages into spoken language. Seeing the TD Pilot Eye Tracking remote video demo in action reminded me of a demo showing how gaze interacts with VR.

This technology is not designed except for specific accessibility cases, but it could be a convenient alternative to existing Windows eye tracking technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/a-new-ipad-accessory-adds-assistive-eye-tracking/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]pany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos