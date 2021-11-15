Google Chrome 96 has been released: this is a new feature





This week, Google released Chrome 96 for all supported desktop operating systems and Android. The new version is 96.0.4664.45. No mention is made of security updates for the release.

Chrome 96

Google will publish updates to all devices running Chrome in the coming weeks. Desktop users can speed up the process by loading chrome: // settings / help in their browser’s address bar. The page that opens shows the currently installed version and checks for updates. The new version will be automatically retrieved and installed. A reboot is required to complete the process.

The official blog post on the Chrome Release Blog provides virtually no information about the release. The version number is listed, and the extended stable version of Chrome has also been promoted to Chrome 96. Google recently switched to Chrome’s 4-week release cycle and created an expansion channel to extend the release period to every other release (8 weeks).

A Chromium blog post on Chrome 96 Beta reveals information about what’s new in the new version. The following is a list of important changes.

If HTTPS records are available from Domain Name Service (DNS), HTTPS is used to connect to your website. Web applications can be registered as URL protocol handlers. For example, you can use the Twitter PWA to launch a Twitter link, or you can use a WebFTP application to launch an FTP link. New Origin Trial: Conditional focusApplications currently captures other windows or tabs, so there is no way to control whether the calling item or the captured item gets focus. (Consider the presentation feature of a video conference app.) Chrome 96 makes this possible with a subclass of MediaStreamTrack called FocusableMediaStreamTrack that supports a new focus () method. New Origin Trial: Priority Hints Priority Hints introduces the “importance” set by the developer. Attributes that affect the calculated priority of a resource. The supported severity values ​​are “auto”, “low”, and “high”. Priority hints indicate the relative importance of resources to the browser and give you more control over the order in which resources are loaded. Back forward the desktop cache to speed up navigation to “previously visited pages after cross-site navigation”. Cross-origin new unqualified policy-Embedder-Policy.Cross-Origin-Embedder-Policy has a new no-credit option that allows cross-origin no-cors requests to omit credentials (cookies, client certificates, etc.) there is. COEP: Similar to require-corp, you can enable cross-origin isolation. Unique ID for the desktop PWA. The appmanifest specification does not explicitly define what uniquely identifies a PWA. Currently, in desktop versions of Chromium-based browsers and Firefox on Android, PWAs are uniquely identified by the app’s start_url, and Android Chromium-based browsers use manifest_url instead. This confuses developers. Also, developers can no longer change start_url and manifest_url. Stable identities allow your app to update other metadata such as start_url and manifest_url, allowing your app to be referenced consistently across browser platforms, PWA stores, and other external entities. This feature is a startup process for implementing on the desktop side, as Android implementation takes place on a different timeline. Both follow the same specifications. Enhanced content security policy to improve interoperability with WebAssembly. Deprecated: The PaymentRequest API has deprecated basic card payment methods. It will be removed in Chrome 100.

Google is also testing to see if the version 100 release of Chrome causes problems on the Internet. Site owners and users can test this by enabling the flags chrome: // flags / # force-major-version-to-100.

Now you: Are you using Google Chrome? Have you updated it already?

Overview

Article title

Google Chrome 96 has been released: this is a new feature

explanation

This week, Google released Chrome 96 for all supported desktop operating systems and Android. The new version is 96.0.4664.45. No mention is made of security updates for the release.

author

Martin Brinkman

the publisher

Gax Technology News

logo

advertisement

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ghacks.net/2021/11/15/google-chrome-96-is-out-here-is-what-is-new/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos