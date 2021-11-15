



Actor and comedian Kerry Godliman is pleased to announce the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2021 at a brewery in London on November 30th.

God Reman played Hannah on the Ricky Gervais C4 Sitcom Derek, Nicky Rawlings on the ITV Sitcom Bad Move, and Lisa on the Jarveys black comedy Netflix series in Afterlife. She also won the 7th Series of Taskmasters and is a regular panelist for Mock the Week. God Reman is a regular on BBC Radio 4 and has appeared in news quizzes, the Now Show, and Just Minutes. Throughout her acting career, Godliman has appeared as a comedy talent, including several appearances at Live at the Apollo.

The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2021 celebrates the role technology plays in creating and broadcasting the best works of the past year.

The award show is in its third year, following the celebration of the sold-out Gala Awards in the first year and the success of last year’s Virtual Awards.

Winners of the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2021 will be announced at the Gala Awards Dinner at The Brewery in London on November 30th.

The award will take place after a day of TechFest events that support the award with a series of comprehensive panels and sessions at the same venue.

The award focuses on the teamwork behind the production and on the outstanding creative and technical aspects of the project. It consists of 19 categories.

Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2021 is sponsored by Blackmagic Design, Medialease, MPC Episodic, Sky Production Services and VFX & Post Talent Agency.

Below is a list of candidates for the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2021.

Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2021 Best Innovation in Short Wristlock Lockdown

100% cloud-based post-facility (Green Rock & BASE Media Cloud)

BBC Bitesize Daily (dock10 & BBC Education)

Hundreds of my brothers and sisters (University of Hertfordshire)

Storm Post Production (Storm)

Stream Anywhere App (Timeline TV)

Best use of creative innovation (cloud / MAM)

ENVY remote (ENVY)

Knox Media Hub (All3Media International)

Rethinking cloud connections (framestore)

UFC Live Social Experience (Grabio)

Optimal use of remote production

A + E Networks, Blackbird (A + E Networks for A + E Networks)

Super League Triathlon (Aurora Media Worldwide, broadcast on 35 channels worldwide, including BBC Online and Eurosports)

Tokyo Olympics 2020 (BBC Sport, DEGA Broadcast Systems, dock10 for BBC One & BBC iPlayer)

Best VFX project

Discovery of a witch (real time)

Intergalactic (milk visual effect)

Lacy’s Story (MPC Episode)

The Irregulars (BlueBolt)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Stone Soup)

Day 3 (IMG VFX, Free Folk, MPC Episode)

Creative use of AR or VR

100% Shutterstock (US National Commercial RSA Film)

BBC Bitesize Daily (dock10 & BBC Education for iPlayer)

ELEVEN x Belgian Pro League (ELEVEN Belgium ELEVEN Group)

Extreme E (ITV, Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Red Button, Extreme E Studios for YouTube (Aurora Media Worldwide / North One))

Daily Climate Show (Sky News, Snap Chat, Instagram Sky Creative Agency)

Hundred Avatar (Sky Sports Cricket Sky Sports)

Audio post production excellence (no script)

Alex Sawyer, Chad Orororo, Greg Gettens of Molderer TV and Film (Memories Of A Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes)

Alan Mahoney, Billy Mahoney, Arrow Media William Mahoney (Monster Heart: Co-ed. Killer)

Evolutions Post Production Danchapman (SAS: Who Wins)

Blazing Griffin Post Production John Cobbin & Heather Andrews (Killing Escobar)

Karl Mainzer, Clare Elise, Tom Dean of the Edit (Sir Alex Ferguson never gives in)

The Farm Group’s Nick Fry, Steve Speed, James Evans, Hugh Dwan (Formula 1: Drive to Survive)

Sam Castleton & Hello Tom Foster (Surgeon Challenges)

Audio Post Production Excellence (Script)

Warner Bros. Pictures Adrian Rhodes (Danny Boy)

Farm Group Jules Woods (together)

Splice’s Matt Baird & Miharu Marets (Dreaming Black)

Farm Group Nigel Edwards (Serpent)

Sky Production Services Finn Curry, Tom Nursey, Tim McKeever (Hitmen Reloaded)

Tom Corbett (All Creatures Great & Small) of The Farm Group

Rating excellence (non-script)

Fifty Fifty’s Joe Stabb (Rogue Tiger Shark: Hunt for Lagertha)

Mark Slobodian of Splice (saved by a stranger)

Editing Matt Jones (Meet the Kerns)

Farm Group Nuara Sheridan (Long Way Up)

TimO Brien (SAS: Who Dares Wins) of Evolutions Post Production

Grade evaluation excellence (script)

Farm Group Aidan Farrell (Day 3)

Warner Bros. Pictures Delanery Asashor (Crown)

Blazing Griffin Post Production Colin Brown (Vigil)

Jamie Parry (Zero Chill) on dock10

Gorilla Jet Omochebi (Roald & Beatrix The Tail of the Curious Mouse)

Farm Group Nuara Sheridan (Anne Boleyn)

The excellence of virtual studios (sports and entertainment)

BBC Bitesize Daily (BBC education for dock10 & BBC iPlayer)

Daily Climate Show (Sky News, Snap Chat, Instagram Sky Creative Agency)

UEFA Euro 2020 (BBC Sport, AE Live, dock10 for BBC One & BBC iPlayer)

Wimbledon (BBC Sport MOOV)

Innovative use of technology in storytelling

100% Shutterstock (80six, RSA Films & Final Pixel for US National Commercial)

Premier League 3D Real-time Visualization (Sky Sports for Sky Sports)

Hundred Avatar (Sky Sports Cricket Sky Sports)

Day 3: Autumn (Sky Studio, Plan B Entertainment, Punch Drunk & Sky Arts HBO)

Outstanding technology of the year

Amagi Live (Amagi Co., Ltd.) redefining live sports broadcasting in the cloud

Blackbird Cloud Native Video Editing Platform (Blackbird for Multiple Web, OTT and Social Platforms)

Disguise (disguise)

Premier League 3D real-time visualization (Sky Sports & Hawkeye for Sky Sports Football)

The Hundred Avatars (Sky Sports & Dimension Studios for Sky Sports Cricket)

This year’s streaming platform

All four

Apple TV +

now

Technological innovation (entertainment)

Ant & Decs Saturday Night Takeaway Virtual Wall (Kinetic Pixels for ITV Studios)

Gordon Ramsays Bank Balance Light Bricks (BBC One Studio Ramsay)

This Week’s Portrait Artist Live (Sky Arts Story Vault Movie)

Tom Grennan-Global Interactive Live Stream (80six for inKLICK)

Technological innovation (sports)

Extreme E (ITV, Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Red Button, Extreme E Studios for YouTube (Aurora Media Worldwide / North One))

Premier League 3D real-time visualization (Sky Sports Soccer Sky Sports)

Quidich Tracker (Sunset + Vine & ICC TV for International Cricket Council (ICC))

SPORT BUFF (SPORT BUFF for OTT, Web, Mobile, Twitch, YouTube)

Hundred Avatar (Sky Sports Cricket Sky Sports)

Young Talent of the Year (Post Production)

Ariana Butcher (Sky Production Service)

Conor O’Neill (Splice)

Declan Herawell (dock10)

James Spooner (Farm Group)

Josh Falcon (BBC)

Matt Hemstock (edit)

Milena Cave (Farm Group)

Sam Keen (Storm)

Young Talent of the Year (Production)

Adam Constable (Noah Media Group)

Bronson Pain (Studio Ramsey)

Chara Horton (Dock 10)

Emma Bentley (BBC News)

Jack Commerford (Timeline TV)

Simon Hoi (Timeline TV)

This year’s Sustainability Project (no input)

The award is given to television producers, broadcasters, or projects that excel in creating a sustainable working environment.

Special Award (No application)

This is awarded by the Broadcast Tech team to individuals or organizations that have made significant contributions to the industry and have made significant impacts over the last 12 months.

