Video game consoles and smartphones will have a hard time finding this holiday season





In the six weeks leading up to Christmas, some of Apple’s biggest new products (specific iPhone 13 models, some new iPads, AirPods, etc.) will be available in December, depending on model type, color, and shopper location. Is far behind. Analysts and online checks conducted by CNN Business.

Last week, some Google Pixel 6 Pro devices showed the shipping date of the order in late January. By Monday, a particular model was listed as out of stock on the website. Game consoles such as the Xbox and PS5 are nearly impossible to find due to delays due to Covid-related production challenges and the large gap between supply and demand.

Waiting times for popular tech products are constantly changing, but the challenges for shoppers are clear. “Currently, demand for iPhone 13s and game consoles exceeds supply by about 20%. This is clear. [sign] Because of the stress of Black Friday and holiday shopping, “Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told CNN Business. [week].. “

The chip shortage, which has had a major impact on the automobile industry, also poses a major challenge for high-tech products. Customers may need to rethink how fast they shop and what specs and products they are willing to live without. For businesses, there is a risk of damaging the revenue of the very important holiday season and weakening the sales momentum of some of the recently launched products.

Take Apple (AAPL), known for having a sophisticated global supply chain for manufacturing products, as an example. Launched in September, the iPhone 13 runs on Apple’s proprietary A15 Bionic chip. It drives some of the new flagship camera features and improved battery life. However, it also relies on other companies for chips that power specific features such as displays, power management, and USB connectivity. In late October, Apple said the Covid-19-related chip shortage and manufacturing turmoil cut revenues by $ 6 billion in the previous quarter. Also, to meet demand, some of the chips originally planned for the iPad are being reassigned to the iPhone. However, this means that the iPad can wait longer. Technology companies such as Samsung (SSNLF) and Microsoft (MSFT) have cited supply chain constraints on recent earnings announcements. Some chip makers have warned that demand will outpace supply until at least 2022.

“There is a total shortage, but we find premium devices that require more chips for power management solutions, microcontrols, and specific features,” said Gauraf Gupta, vice president of semiconductors. Will be particularly difficult. ” The industry of market research firm Gartner.

For example, as of last week, iPhone 13 and iPhone mini models were shipping faster than Pro models.

Apple and Microsoft did not respond to requests for comment. Representatives from Google, Nintendo, and Sony also declined to request comments.

On the other hand, finding one of the new game consoles such as the NIntendo Switch OLED, PS5, and XBox series is even more difficult. All of these products are out of stock on the company website. Sony’s website allows shoppers to register for the PS5 “for the opportunity to buy” through a special invitation. Some retailers, such as Walmart and Best Buy, offer paid members of subscription clubs access to “replenishment events.” Amazon, which does not charge for early access to game consoles, allows shoppers to sign up for a text message when they are back in stock and then sell out immediately.

Filomena Iovino, a research analyst at technology intelligence firm ABI Research, said shoppers may be lucky to get certain items depending on where they live.

“Geographically, Apple knows the strongest markets for iPhone sales, and these will be the markets that preferentially receive new product shipments,” Iovino said. “This can result in lack of availability or delayed availability in lower markets, but it does not affect price.”

However, as a general rule, customers everywhere should shop early and be prepared to be flexible.

“If someone wants to offer high-tech equipment for the holidays, buy it now,” Gupta added. “Some products ship in December, while others extend in January. The more you customize, the harder it is to buy that gadget.”

