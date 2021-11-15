Modumetal founder Christina Lomasney is in charge of technology transfer at the Pacific Northwest National Lab.





Christina Lomasney, co-founder and former CEO of high-tech metal startup Modumetal, has joined the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), a government-sponsored research center based in eastern Washington.

As Director of Technology Deployment and Outreach, Lomasney brings PNNL’s research from the lab to the real world and commercializes intellectual property developed by world-leading scientists and engineers in a $ 1.2 billion organization. I will support you.

PNNL aims to help the United States address some of the most difficult issues related to sustainable energy, national energy, and scientific discovery.

Romazny talked about PNNL and its innovation. Like a sacred mackerel. How often can you make this kind of influence in your life?

Romansney certainly has the experience he deserves for that role.

In 2007, she founded Seattle startup Modumetal. The startup has developed an innovative metal manufacturing process as a way to offer better performance at a lower cost than traditional steel. As CEO, she helped form important early partnerships with corporate partners such as Chevron and BP.

Lomasney also founded Isotron in collaboration with government agencies on environmental restoration technology (Modumetal spins out of Isotron). She was also a Boeing project manager before.

A trained physicist and long-time entrepreneur at the University of Washington, she left Modumetal last year after being dismissed by the board after 13 years of operation.

During the pandemic, she returned to the University of Washington with a master’s degree in physics. Lomasney also spent time consulting startups.

When she got the chance to join PNNL, she knew it was the right next step, especially since energy is an existential threat to humanity.

This is the organization that is trying to change the grid as we know it, Romansney said.

Romansney said the PNNL was created over 50 years ago to help the country reduce its dependence on oil. And now, the focus is on building technologies and materials that power the next generation of energy in the face of urgent global needs for new solutions.

Lomasney said he would like to help PNNL create more effective ways to engage with the industry, not only at the end of the technology transfer process, but also, for example, using industry partners to figure out preferred technologies.

PNNL was founded in 1965 and employs more than 5,000 people. Annual spending for the most recent fiscal year is reported to be $ 1.24 billion. Nearly 200 companies have roots in PNNL. This organization is run by Batter of the US Department of Energy’s Department of Science.

In the past, Christina has spent her career transforming innovative technology into a thriving new business. We want to leverage that expertise to find innovative channels that bring intellectual property across almost every US market. Tony Peurrung, Deputy Director of Science and Technology at PNNL, told the industry in a statement.

Lomasney is currently based in Richland, Washington and headquartered in PNNL, but she still has a home in Seattle. In addition to her new role at PNNL, she is also working with Washington State University to build an entrepreneurship program.

Lomasney recently launched an innovation and industrialization workshop called JackWorks (formerly known as LWorks), but has suspended the project for now.

Meanwhile, Modumetal continues to operate under new leadership. Lomasney had previously stated that she had never left the company, and her dismissal was a board decision.

Romansney, still a shareholder of the company, told GeekWire last week that he wanted to see Modumetal succeed. I hope the company will be a huge success, she said.

The company raised $ 14 million in 2019, and a new SEC filing revealed that it has recently raised additional funding. Contact Modumetal for more information.

